Manhunt in LA

<p>Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Markers and blood stains are seen on a street near a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Authorities stand at the site of a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A battering ram stands near a burnt out cabin in Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

San Bernardino Sheriff's Sgt. J. Montaro holds off visitors to close off Highway 38 at Glass Road February 13, 2013 while San Bernardino Sheriff's deputies investigate the cabin where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner on Tuesday. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A man watches the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Two boys hold a U.S. flag as they wait for the procession following the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police officers watch the funeral service for Riverside Police Officer Michael Crain outside Grove Community Church in Riverside, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Rick Heltebrake, a ranger for a Boy Scouts of America campground, with his dog Suni, tells of his truck being taken at rifle point Tuesday by former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive, who barricaded himself inside a cabin and traded gunfire with sheriff's deputies, killing one, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Authorities take positions during the manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A sign near the San Bernardino Mountains warns of road closures during a manhunt for former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, who is wanted in connection to the murders of three people, near the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Frank Cardiel (L) and his sister Chantel Cardiel, both from Redlands, argue with a passerby as they hold up signs asking that Christopher Dorner, a man thought to be a fugitive former police officer, is not killed, on Highway 38 in Mentone, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Armed police officers search vehicles driving south in Yucaipa February 12, 2013, during the manhunt for fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A San Bernardino fire truck makes its way up the highway toward the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A member of the California highway patrol directs cars as local residents are finally allowed back to their homes during the manhunt for former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner, in Yucaipa, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

San Bernardino Sheriff's PIO Cindy Bachman briefs the media at a news conference after a standoff and shootout with former LAPD officer Christopher Dorner, in the town of Angelus Oaks, California February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes</p>

2013年 2月 14日

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers check vehicles approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in San Ysidro, California, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

<p>The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

The badge of LAPD Captain Rigo Romero, with a black stripe across it in memory of those killed, is seen during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

<p>Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Christopher Dorner is seen on a surveillance video at an Orange County hotel, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Irvine Police Department/Handout

<p>San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL</p>

2013年 2月 14日

San Bernardino County Sheriff SWAT team members return to the command post at Bear Mountain in Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Will Lester/POOL

<p>The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

The truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner is towed after it was discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Law enforcement personnel gather at a staging area at Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Law enforcement personnel gather in front the truck authorities have identified as belonging to ex-LAPD officer Christopher Dorner as it's towed after being discovered burning on a U.S. Forestry Department road on the Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Law enforcement officers get their search dogs warmed up to continue the search for Christopher Dorner in the heavy snow at the Bear Mountain ski resort at Big Bear Lake, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

<p>LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

<p>With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

With LA City hall on the horizon, LA County Sheriff Deputies with rifles and shotguns keep watch outside of the Twin Towers Jail in response to a unconfirmed sighting by a civilian employee of Christopher Dorner in Los Angeles, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

<p>Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Investigators from Irvine and Riverside police carry out bags of evidence after serving a search warrant at the home of Christopher Dorner's mother in La Palma, California, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

<p>Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police investigators on scene inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over the 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police investigators inspect an LAPD cruiser with bullet holes in the windshield, where a police officer was shot on Magnolia Ave. over Interstate 15 Freeway in Corona, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Bystanders are escorted from a crime scene while police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police detectives investigate a shooting incident involving a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. Police opened fire on the vehicle in a case of mistaken identity while searching for Christopher Dorner. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Chief of Police Charlie Beck speaks at a news conference regarding shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner at LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Tactical helmets are seen outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Christopher Jordan Dorner in a photo released by police. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A San Bernardino Sheriff's deputy, with an assault rifle, protects the scene where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police officers patrol outside LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the 405 highway in Irvine, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A highway alert sign informs motorists of a vehicle police are searching for as they commute along the Interstate 5 highway in Carlsbad, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police detectives investigate a shooting scene involving a black Honda pickup truck in Torrance, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

A police officer protects the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Police officers examine their assault rifles while they protect the scene, where two Riverside Police officers were shot while in their car, in the early morning, in Riverside, California, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

<p>Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout</p>

2013年 2月 14日

Shooting suspect Christopher Jordan Dorner in an undated photo. REUTERS/Handout

