Blizzard strikes
A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye
Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
