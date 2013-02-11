版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 10:05 BJT

Blizzard strikes

<p>A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man rides down a hill on a toboggan, chased by his dog in Central Park in New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 42
<p>Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Mary Leahy shovels out her sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 42
<p>People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts Februamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

People walk through snow covered streets in Copley Square during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
3 / 42
<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight betmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Massachusetts Institute of Technology student Erica Simmoms is covered in snow during a snow ball fight between MIT and Harvard University students in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
4 / 42
<p>A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of whatmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A pedestrian walks into wind-driven snow in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 at the beginning of what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
5 / 42
<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York Februamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
6 / 42
<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 42
<p>Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Peter Webster sleds down Chestnut Street with his children William (R) and Georgia (C) in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 42
<p>Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Steve Young shovels out his sidewalk during a severe winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 42
<p>Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Dogs play in the snow in Central Park in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
10 / 42
<p>A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man drags a shovel up Beacon Hill during a severe winter snow storm in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 42
<p>Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Laura Sharp, 28, wears snowshoes down Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
12 / 42
<p>A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013.more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man uses a snowblower to clear his driveway during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
13 / 42
<p>A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Masmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A woman reads the newspaper at the Charles Street Market, one of a very few businesses open, in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
14 / 42
<p>A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A snowman is seen along Boylston Street during a blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
15 / 42
<p>A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man walks down Hanover Street with a scarf wrapped around his face in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 during a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
16 / 42
<p>A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A NJ transit worker arrives to Hoboken station after the passing of a winter storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 42
<p>People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

People make their way through snow in New York , February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 42
<p>David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusemore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

David Lore, 14, uses a snow blower to clear snow from his sidewalk during a blizzard in Medford, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
19 / 42
<p>A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A pedestrian and a car make their way through a severe winter storm in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
20 / 42
<p>Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 followinmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Julie MacDonald starts to dig her car out from snow in Somerville, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 42
<p>A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A pedestrian carries their skis past the word Blizzard written in the snow stuck to the side of a building in Boston, Massachusetts February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 42
<p>A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thaymore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man carries a pineapple while walking along 42nd Street in New York, February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 42
<p>A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A child hangs on to shopping cart as his father pushes as they make their way to their car during a winter storm at Jersey City in New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
24 / 42
<p>A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keithmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A New York City sanitation worker shovels snow from a stairway in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
25 / 42
<p>A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man makes his way through the snow and wind in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
26 / 42
<p>A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man crosses a snow covered street during a storm in Hoboken, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
27 / 42
<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013.more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
28 / 42
<p>A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a wintmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man uses a snow blower to clear a sidewalk in Somerville, Massachusetts February 9, 2013 following a winter blizzard. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 42
<p>A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts Februarymore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A woman plays with her dogs as snow accumulates along Commonwealth Avenue in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013 during what is forecasted to be a major winter snow storm. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 42
<p>A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye</p>

A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A worker clears the snow during a winter storm in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bizuayehu Tesfaye

Close
31 / 42
<p>Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Girls roll down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
32 / 42
<p>A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A Long Island Railroad train is seen on snowy tracks in Port Washington, New York February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
33 / 42
<p>A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013.more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A boy sleds down a hill at a golf course during a snow storm in Pelham Manor, New York on February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
34 / 42
<p>A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A worker throws rock salt at the Paulus Hook pier during the arrival of a winter storm from the skyline of New York's Lower Manhattan, in Exchange Place, New Jersey, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
35 / 42
<p>People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

People walk through snow in a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
36 / 42
<p>A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A pedestrian crosses Beacon Street as snow begins to accumulate in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
37 / 42
<p>A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A man wears shorts while he walks through snow during a winter storm in Toronto, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
38 / 42
<p>Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambrmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University students have a snow ball fight in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
39 / 42
<p>Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 followmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Eli Schleifer builds an igloo on the Cambridge Commons in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 10, 2013 following a winter blizzard which dumped up to 40 inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands without power. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
40 / 42
<p>Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Nortmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Passersby help push a taxi out of a snow drift in New York, February 9, 2013. A blizzard pummelled the Northeastern United States, killing at least one person, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and disrupting thousands of flights, media and officials said. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
41 / 42
<p>A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York Februamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A car is seen buried in snow along the Long Island Expressway in the Suffolk County area of New York February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
42 / 42
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 2月 9日
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

A glimpse inside the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia marks a year until the 2014 winter Olympics.

2013年 2月 23日
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top images from the month of January.

2013年 2月 7日
Alabama hostage crisis over

Alabama hostage crisis over

A 5-year-old Alabama boy who was snatched from his school bus and held in an underground bunker was rescued by FBI agents.

2013年 2月 6日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐