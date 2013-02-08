Photos of the week
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress
Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 126 meters (413 feet) high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool
A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
A woman dressed in a costume poses at the Danieli hotel in Venice during the Venice Carnival February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A Venezuelan soldier, with his face painted with colors of the national flag, attends a military parade to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. Chavez is still in Cuba recovering from a cancer surgery and has not been seen in public since December 8 last year. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outside an entrance of the Beijing West Railway Station February 3, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on February 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man carries a cow head at the Swali abattoir in Yenagoa, the capital city of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 30, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, cutting short the workweek for millions who feared being stranded as state officials ordered roads closed ahead of what forecasters said could be record-setting snowfall. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by farmers during a protest against high production costs outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens February 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim
A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo February 6, 2013. The rally comes in response to recent cases of sexual assault in both Tahrir Square and Cairo’s Mohamed Mahmoud Street. Some anti-sexual harassment activists suspect that recent attacks – which occurred during political demonstrations – may have been planned in advance. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Asun Querol Revilla tries to calm down her nerves after learning that her eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was suspended in Madrid February 8, 2013. Querol and her husband, who share their home with their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, stopped making their mortgage payments when Querol became the only breadwinner in the household. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su
