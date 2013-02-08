版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 9日 星期六 06:15 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gumore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks through a dust-filled stairwell after a comrade fired a B-10 recoilless gun at Syrian Army soldiers in the Haresta neighborhood of Damascus February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress</p>

Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for himore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
2 / 20
<p>Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 20more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Zoo owner Emmanuel Tangco reads a book to his snakes in his bedroom in Malabon, Metro Manila February 3, 2013. The Lunar New Year begins on February 10 this year and marks the start of the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 20
<p>A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
4 / 20
<p>Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 126 meters (413 feet) high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool</p>

Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 126 meters (413 feet) high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool

Close
5 / 20
<p>A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of &lsquo;evil spirits&rsquo;. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance amore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A devotee who is believed to be possessed by evil spirits shouts slogans as she runs in a state of trance around the courtyard of Guru Deoji Maharaj temple during a ghost fair at Malajpur village in Betul district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh January 27, 2013. People from across India come to this fair to be exorcised of ‘evil spirits’. They are usually brought by relatives and they are most often women. The exorcism involves running around the temple courtyard to make the 'ghost' weak then being beaten by a priest with a broom. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
6 / 20
<p>Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. is airlifted after crashing during the women's Super G race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
7 / 20
<p>A woman dressed in a costume poses at the Danieli hotel in Venice during the Venice Carnival February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri</p>

A woman dressed in a costume poses at the Danieli hotel in Venice during the Venice Carnival February 2, 20more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A woman dressed in a costume poses at the Danieli hotel in Venice during the Venice Carnival February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Close
8 / 20
<p>A Venezuelan soldier, with his face painted with colors of the national flag, attends a military parade to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. Chavez is still in Cuba recovering from a cancer surgery and has not been seen in public since December 8 last year. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A Venezuelan soldier, with his face painted with colors of the national flag, attends a military parade to more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A Venezuelan soldier, with his face painted with colors of the national flag, attends a military parade to commemorate the 21st anniversary of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas February 4, 2013. Chavez is still in Cuba recovering from a cancer surgery and has not been seen in public since December 8 last year. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
9 / 20
<p>A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outside an entrance of the Beijing West Railway Station February 3, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on February 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outsidemore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A man wipes the tears of his partner as they prepare to take trains back to their homes as it snows outside an entrance of the Beijing West Railway Station February 3, 2013. According to an official with the Ministry of Railways, railway authorities arranged 358 more passenger trains to start handling the estimated 5.2 million daily trips over the next 40-day travel rush period due to the Spring Festival, Xinhua News Agency reported. The Spring Festival, also known as the Lunar New Year, will begin on February 10 this year and usher in the Year of the Snake. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
10 / 20
<p>A man carries a cow head at the Swali abattoir in Yenagoa, the capital city of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 30, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

A man carries a cow head at the Swali abattoir in Yenagoa, the capital city of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A man carries a cow head at the Swali abattoir in Yenagoa, the capital city of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa, November 30, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Close
11 / 20
<p>A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New Ymore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A model has trouble and adjusts her shoe as she presents a creation during the Project Runway show at New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, cutting short the workweek for millions who feared being stranded as state officials ordered roads closed ahead of what forecasters said could be record-setting snowfall. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A boy throws a snow ball in the air as snow begins to accumulate in the theater district in Boston, Massachusetts February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, cutting short the workweek for millions who feared being stranded as state officials ordered roads closed ahead of what forecasters said could be record-setting snowfall. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 20
<p>Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Benjamin Schmitt, a supporter of the foodsharing movement searches food in a dumpster behind a supermarket in Berlin, January 31, 2013. Foodsharing is a German internet based platform where individuals, retailers or producers have the possibility of offering surplus food to consumers for free. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
14 / 20
<p>People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by farmers during a protest against high production costs outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens February 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by farmers during a protest against higmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

People reach out to take fruits and vegetables distributed for free by farmers during a protest against high production costs outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens February 6, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
15 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar distrimore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim

Close
16 / 20
<p>A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo February 6, 2013. The rally comes in response to recent cases of sexual assault in both Tahrir Square and Cairo&rsquo;s Mohamed Mahmoud Street. Some anti-sexual harassment activists suspect that recent attacks &ndash; which occurred during political demonstrations &ndash; may have been planned in advance. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brothmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A woman raises a knife and shouts slogans against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and members of the Brotherhood during a march against sexual harassment and violence against women in Cairo February 6, 2013. The rally comes in response to recent cases of sexual assault in both Tahrir Square and Cairo’s Mohamed Mahmoud Street. Some anti-sexual harassment activists suspect that recent attacks – which occurred during political demonstrations – may have been planned in advance. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
17 / 20
<p>Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Beyonce (R), Michelle Williams (C), and Kelly Rowland of the former group Destiny's Child perform in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 20
<p>Asun Querol Revilla tries to calm down her nerves after learning that her eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was suspended in Madrid February 8, 2013. Querol and her husband, who share their home with their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, stopped making their mortgage payments when Querol became the only breadwinner in the household. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Asun Querol Revilla tries to calm down her nerves after learning that her eviction by the Municipal Housingmore

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

Asun Querol Revilla tries to calm down her nerves after learning that her eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was suspended in Madrid February 8, 2013. Querol and her husband, who share their home with their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, stopped making their mortgage payments when Querol became the only breadwinner in the household. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
19 / 20
<p>A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013more

2013年 2月 9日 星期六

A sex worker talks to a man outside a hotel in the Geylang red light district in Singapore February 8, 2013. In the Geylang district, licensed prostitutes from China, Thailand and other Asian countries work in brothels that are technically illegal but obvious in their purpose with red lights and flashing signs. An unlicensed and illegal sex trade is rampant in doorways and on street corners elsewhere in Geylang, at the notorious Orchard Towers complex known as "Four Floors of Whores" on one of Singapore's glitziest shopping streets, in numerous massage parlors and in explicit online ads. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

下一个

Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

A glimpse inside the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia marks a year until the 2014 winter Olympics.

2013年 2月 23日
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top images from the month of January.

2013年 2月 7日
Alabama hostage crisis over

Alabama hostage crisis over

A 5-year-old Alabama boy who was snatched from his school bus and held in an underground bunker was rescued by FBI agents.

2013年 2月 6日
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Reuters photographer Andrew Burton is on an embed in Afghanistan.

2013年 2月 5日

精选图集

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐