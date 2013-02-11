版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 20:01 BJT

Pope Benedict's reign

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square, at thmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square, at the Vatican October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
1 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, imore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead the weekly general audience at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, in southern Rome, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves Lambeth Palace in the Popemobile in London September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
3 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican Jmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI greets participants of the first European Meeting of University Students at the Vatican July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
4 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican Apmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedict XVI launched the site, a news information portal that aggregates the Vatican's various media into a one-stop site for all things papal. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedicmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI checks the new Vatican web portal on an iPad device at the Vatican June 28, 2011. Benedict XVI launched the site, a news information portal that aggregates the Vatican's various media into a one-stop site for all things papal. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
6 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in thmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. Pope Benedict XVI, Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger of Germany, waves from a balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, April 19, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
7 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERSmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Palm Sunday mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his private apartment, as a gust of wind blows a cloth, at the Vatican February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI sits on a garden bench during his annual holiday in Bressanone, northern Italy July 31, 2008. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
10 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience imore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI kisses a child as he leaves on his popemobile at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27,more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves out of the window at Spoleto train station during his journey to Assisi October 27, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
12 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of a Nazi massacre of 335 Italian citizens during World War II. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of amore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI visits the Ardeatine Caves Memorial in Rome March 27, 2011. The site honours victims of a Nazi massacre of 335 Italian citizens during World War II. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
13 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unveiling of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unvmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI holds a candle as he appears at the window of his private apartments to celebrate the unveiling of the nativity scene in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican December 24, 2009. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
14 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves in his popemobile after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's square at the end of the Te Deum prayer in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
15 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne August 20, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict prays during a Vigil at Marienfeld, a former coal mine, near the west German city of Cologne August 20, 2005. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
16 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfomore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Close
17 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI looks on during a mass at Antonio Maceo square in Santiago de Cuba March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi<more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives in the destroyed village of Onna, near Aquila, April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Petersmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI kisses the main altar as he leads the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Rome December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Romore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Spain's central square in Rome December 8, 2007. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Close
21 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp May 28, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

Pope Benedict XVI walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets ymore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the phrase "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp May 28, 2006. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Close
22 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets the youth in front of a huge Jesus Christ portrait in Krakow May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Pope Benedict XVI greets the youth in front of a huge Jesus Christ portrait in Krakow May 27, 2006. REUTERSmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI greets the youth in front of a huge Jesus Christ portrait in Krakow May 27, 2006. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
23 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Pemore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI wears a Saturno hat as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican June 3, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
24 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammitmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI nods off during a mass at the Granaries in Floriana April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
25 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI prays inside St Paul's Grotto in Rabat, outside Valletta April 17, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
26 / 50
<p>A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Squmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A bishop adjusts Pope Benedict XVI's mantle during the weekly Wednesday general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
27 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul Vmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
28 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI caresses a young tiger as he leads a special audience for circus artists and music bands in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI caresses a young tiger as he leads a special audience for circus artists and music bands more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI caresses a young tiger as he leads a special audience for circus artists and music bands in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
29 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paumore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (R) looks on as Gregorios III Patriarch of the Church of Antiochthe speaks at the St. Paul Basilic in Harissa near Beirut September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
30 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays while holding a candle light as he arrives to lead a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays while holding a candle light as he arrives to lead a vigil mass during Easter celebmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI prays while holding a candle light as he arrives to lead a vigil mass during Easter celebrations at the St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican April 7, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
31 / 50
<p>A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leavmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A body guard (C) for Pope Benedict XVI deflects the hand of a woman reaching towards the pontiff as he leaves the Basilica in the city of Ouidah in Benin, November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
32 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American comore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI attends a Mass celebrating the 200th anniversary of the independence of Latin American countries at St. Peter's Basilica December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
33 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI (R) visits an elderly home of the Sant'Egidio community in Rome November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (R) visits an elderly home of the Sant'Egidio community in Rome November 12, 2012. REUTEmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI (R) visits an elderly home of the Sant'Egidio community in Rome November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
34 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the tombs of late Popes for the traditional All Souls' Day prayers in the Vatican Grottoes at the Vatican, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool</p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the tombs of late Popes for the traditional All Souls' Day prayers in tmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI prays in front of the tombs of late Popes for the traditional All Souls' Day prayers in the Vatican Grottoes at the Vatican, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano/Pool

Close
35 / 50
<p>A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
36 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
37 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead an audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead an audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican May 19, 2012. REUTmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead an audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
38 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives for a meeting of religious leaders at St Mary's University College Chapel at Twickenham in west London September 17, 2010. The Pope is on a four-day visit to Britain and Scotland. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives for a meeting of religious leaders at St Mary's University College Chapel at Twicmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives for a meeting of religious leaders at St Mary's University College Chapel at Twickenham in west London September 17, 2010. The Pope is on a four-day visit to Britain and Scotland. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
39 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI prays with his brother Mons. Georg Ratzinger in his private chapel at the Vatican April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI prays with his brother Mons. Georg Ratzinger in his private chapel at the Vatican April 1more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI prays with his brother Mons. Georg Ratzinger in his private chapel at the Vatican April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
40 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna (Spain's Square) in downtown Rome December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives for the Immaculate Conception celebration prayer in Piazza di Spagna (Spain's Square) in downtown Rome December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
41 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves Oscott College seminary in Birmingham September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOL</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves Oscott College seminary in Birmingham September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves Oscott College seminary in Birmingham September 19, 2010. REUTERS/Leon Neal/POOL

Close
42 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI meets Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Havana March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
43 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI holds his cross as he leads a solemn mass in Zagreb June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI holds his cross as he leads a solemn mass in Zagreb June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Biamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI holds his cross as he leads a solemn mass in Zagreb June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
44 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of the Vespers mass to celebrate the feast of Saint Peters and Paul in the Saint Paul Outside the Walls basilica in Rome June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
45 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vaticanmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the First Vespers and Te Deum prayers in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
46 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead a special audience with the Italian civil protection department at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead a special audience with the Italian civil protection department at the Pamore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead a special audience with the Italian civil protection department at the Paul VI Hall in the Vatican March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
47 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the canonization ceremony of Italian nun Rosa Venerini, Mexican bishop Rafael Guizar, Italian priest Filippo Smaldone and Indiana nun Theodore Guerin in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the canonization ceremony of Italian nun Rosa Venerini, Mexican bishop Rafaelmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI arrives for the canonization ceremony of Italian nun Rosa Venerini, Mexican bishop Rafael Guizar, Italian priest Filippo Smaldone and Indiana nun Theodore Guerin in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
48 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November more

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI leaves at the end of his weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
49 / 50
<p>Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican Junmore

2013年 2月 11日 星期一

Pope Benedict XVI is greeted by bishops at the end of a special audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Blizzard strikes

Blizzard strikes

下一个

Blizzard strikes

Blizzard strikes

A record-breaking blizzard hammers the Northeast.

2013年 2月 11日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 2月 9日
Sochi: The Olympic city

Sochi: The Olympic city

A glimpse inside the Black Sea resort of Sochi as Russia marks a year until the 2014 winter Olympics.

2013年 2月 23日
Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top images from the month of January.

2013年 2月 7日

精选图集

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐