State of the Union
The U.S. Capitol, where preparations are underway for President Barack Obama's annual State of the Union speech, is pictured as the sun sets in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Patrick Leahy (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid arrive in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Cleopatra (2nd from R) and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Barack Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry is pictured before the State of the Union address by President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama is greeted before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Barack Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner (R) as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
First lady Michelle Obama (C) is applauded by Nathaniel (L) and Cleopatra Pendelton (2L) along with Dr. Jill Biden (lower right) and Apple CEO Tim Smith (3L/top) prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Musician Ted Nugent (L) listens to President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama is seen on a television screen on Capitol Hill as he delivers his State of the Union address in Washington February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
House Speaker John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama (L) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pool
Overall view as President Barack Obama (R) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Secretary of State John Kerry (R) stands to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Vice President Joe Biden (top, L) and House Speaker John Boehner (top, C) listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama (L) acknowledges applause in front of House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden (C) during the State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
