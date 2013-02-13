版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 13日 星期三 11:45 BJT

State of the Union

<p>The U.S. Capitol, where preparations are underway for President Barack Obama's annual State of the Union speech, is pictured as the sun sets in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The U.S. Capitol, where preparations are underway for President Barack Obama's annual State of the Union spmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

The U.S. Capitol, where preparations are underway for President Barack Obama's annual State of the Union speech, is pictured as the sun sets in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
1 / 20
<p>Senator Patrick Leahy (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid arrive in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Senator Patrick Leahy (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid arrive in the House chamber prior to Presidmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Senator Patrick Leahy (L) and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid arrive in the House chamber prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Close
2 / 20
<p>Cleopatra (2nd from R) and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Barack Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Cleopatra (2nd from R) and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in Presmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Cleopatra (2nd from R) and Nathanial Pendelton, parents of slain teen Hadiya Pendelton, who marched in President Barack Obama's Inauguration ceremony and was killed days later in Chicago, await President Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 20
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry is pictured before the State of the Union address by President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry is pictured before the State of the Union address by President Barack Obama omore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Secretary of State John Kerry is pictured before the State of the Union address by President Barack Obama on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
4 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama is greeted before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

President Barack Obama is greeted before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washinmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama is greeted before delivering his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Close
5 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner (R) as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner (R) as he arrives to deliver his State more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama shakes hands with House Speaker John Boehner (R) as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 20
<p>First lady Michelle Obama (C) is applauded by Nathaniel (L) and Cleopatra Pendelton (2L) along with Dr. Jill Biden (lower right) and Apple CEO Tim Smith (3L/top) prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

First lady Michelle Obama (C) is applauded by Nathaniel (L) and Cleopatra Pendelton (2L) along with Dr. Jilmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

First lady Michelle Obama (C) is applauded by Nathaniel (L) and Cleopatra Pendelton (2L) along with Dr. Jill Biden (lower right) and Apple CEO Tim Smith (3L/top) prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
7 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Wmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama gestures as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 20
<p>Musician Ted Nugent (L) listens to President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Musician Ted Nugent (L) listens to President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Wamore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Musician Ted Nugent (L) listens to President Barack Obama's State of the Union Speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama is seen on a television screen on Capitol Hill as he delivers his State of the Union address in Washington February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

President Barack Obama is seen on a television screen on Capitol Hill as he delivers his State of the Unionmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama is seen on a television screen on Capitol Hill as he delivers his State of the Union address in Washington February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
10 / 20
<p>House Speaker John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama (L) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pool</p>

House Speaker John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama (L) delivers his State of the Union speech on more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

House Speaker John Boehner listens as President Barack Obama (L) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pool

Close
11 / 20
<p>Overall view as President Barack Obama (R) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Overall view as President Barack Obama (R) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washinmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Overall view as President Barack Obama (R) delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 20
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry (R) stands to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry (R) stands to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Unimore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Secretary of State John Kerry (R) stands to applaud as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Close
13 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
14 / 20
<p>Vice President Joe Biden (top, L) and House Speaker John Boehner (top, C) listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Vice President Joe Biden (top, L) and House Speaker John Boehner (top, C) listen as President Barack Obama more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Vice President Joe Biden (top, L) and House Speaker John Boehner (top, C) listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
15 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama (L) acknowledges applause in front of House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden (C) during the State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool</p>

President Barack Obama (L) acknowledges applause in front of House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama (L) acknowledges applause in front of House Speaker John Boehner and Vice President Joe Biden (C) during the State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Dharapak/Pool

Close
16 / 20
<p>Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsbmore

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (L) and Associate Justices (L-R) Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer listen as President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
17 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
18 / 20
<p>Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during U.S. President more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann yawns as she sits among her congressional colleagues during U.S. President Barack Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
19 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2more

2013年 2月 13日 星期三

President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Killing Bin Laden

Killing Bin Laden

下一个

Killing Bin Laden

Killing Bin Laden

The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.

2013年 2月 12日
Pope Benedict's reign

Pope Benedict's reign

Pope Benedict will step down as head of the Catholic Church on February 28, a Vatican spokesman said.

2013年 2月 11日
Blizzard strikes

Blizzard strikes

A record-breaking blizzard hammers the Northeast.

2013年 2月 11日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 2月 9日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐