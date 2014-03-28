The tunnels of Gaza
The entrance to a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The entrance to a tunnel (bottom) exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tunnel exposed by the Israeli military is seen on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of the Palestinian security forces loyal to Hamas inspect the damage after Israeli air strikes on smuggling tunnels in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Tunnel workers sit outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian relative of Hamas militant Rabee Baraka mourns as he takes a farewell look at Baraka's body, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Israeli soldier looks at a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers stand guard inside a tunnel exposed by the Israeli military near Kibbutz Ein Hashlosha, just outside the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A tunnel worker shovels sand outside a smuggling tunnel on the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian tunnel worker gestures as he repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian tunnel workers smoke cigarettes as they rest inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian security forces, beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises after an explosion at a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem descends into a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinians smuggle cement outside a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The starting tip of an active tunnel that supplies Gaza with gravel for construction is pictured in Rafah city, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Palestinian smuggler stands next to bags of scrap metal to be exported to Egypt through a tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke is seen after what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on tunnels in the border of southern Gaza Strip, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An excavator operates at the site of a destroyed smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians smoke cigarettes as they work inside a smuggling tunnel dug beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A man runs in front of a fire after an explosion in a smuggling tunnel along the borders between Rafah and Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 8, 2011. The cause of the explosion was not clear. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
A Palestinian smuggler holds up fish smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egypt-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian smuggler stands beside boxes of ceramic tiles that were smuggled through a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man walks near a tunnel linking Egypt and the Gaza Strip, at Rafah city, northeast of Cairo, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Palestinian smuggler speaks on an internal phone with the other side of a tunnel beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians survey the damage after an Israeli air strike on a smuggling tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip, along the Gaza-Egypt border, December 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian worker repairs a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
