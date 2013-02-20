版本:
Pistorius murder charge

<p>"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>State Prosecutor Gerrie Nel (bottom, R) looks at the bathroom plan of Oscar Pistorius' house during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

State Prosecutor Gerrie Nel (bottom, R) looks at the bathroom plan of Oscar Pistorius' house during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Security officials stand before a cordon before court proceedings get underway at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Security officials stand before a cordon before court proceedings get underway at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock during a break in court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A newspaper vendor puts up posters outside the Pretoria Magistrates court where Oscar Pistorius appeared for a bail hearing February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A newspaper vendor puts up posters outside the Pretoria Magistrates court where Oscar Pistorius appeared for a bail hearing February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Oscar Pistorius' brother Carl and father Henke await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius' brother Carl and father Henke await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A woman holds up signs as she and others protest outside the Pretoria Magistrates court during the bail application of "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

A woman holds up signs as she and others protest outside the Pretoria Magistrates court during the bail application of "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

<p>Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee (R) reacts as she is consoled by relatives at the end of her brother's court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee (R) reacts as she is consoled by relatives at the end of her brother's court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee reacts at the end of his court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee reacts at the end of his court appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates court February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>A mourner leaves, holding a picture of model Reeva Steenkamp, after her memorial service at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

A mourner leaves, holding a picture of model Reeva Steenkamp, after her memorial service at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings while his brother Carl (L) looks on, in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings while his brother Carl (L) looks on, in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013.REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee and brother Carl await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius's sister Aimee and brother Carl await the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>June Steenkamp (C, in grey) is comforted after the memorial service for her daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

June Steenkamp (C, in grey) is comforted after the memorial service for her daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Springbok rugby player Francois Hougaard arrives at a memorial service for model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Springbok rugby player Francois Hougaard arrives at a memorial service for model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>Barry Steenkamp leaves after a memorial service for his daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

Barry Steenkamp leaves after a memorial service for his daughter model Reeva Steenkamp at the Victoria Park Crematorium in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Oscar Pistorius's father Henke reacts as he awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Oscar Pistorius's father Henke reacts as he awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward</p>

The body of model Reeva Steenkamp arrives at the Victoria Park Crematorium ahead of her memorial service in Port Elizabeth, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

<p>A man walks past posters of newspapers with a headline that refers to South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius at a newspaper stall outside court in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A man walks past posters of newspapers with a headline that refers to South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius at a newspaper stall outside court in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein</p>

Police crime scene tape marks off the Pretoria home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

<p>Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele</p>

Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>Police crime scene tape marks off the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein</p>

Police crime scene tape marks off the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

<p>A newspaper vendor sets up his stall outside court ahead of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius' court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A newspaper vendor sets up his stall outside court ahead of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius' court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

<p>South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Police vehicles are parked outside the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein</p>

Police vehicles are parked outside the home of South African "Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea Ettwein

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

