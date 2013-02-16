Photos of the week
Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris February 12, 2013. U.S. tiremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to close a French plant near the northern city of Amiens, which, if undertaken, would lead to the layoff of 1,173 jobs. In a company statement, Goodyear stated that the plant closure is the only possible option after five years of unsuccessful negotiations. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman
Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo
Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. Dorner, a fugitive ex-cop accused of a grudge-fueled killing spree targeting police officers and their families, is believed to have died in the mountain cabin that burned down in the climax to a massive weeklong manhunt across Southern California, authorities said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. More than 2,700 prized dogs will be on display at the annual canine competition. Two new breeds, the Russell terrier and the Treeing Walker coonhound, will be introduced in the contest. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur February 14, 2013. Obama flew to Georgia to push his plan to ensure high-quality preschool, unveiled during his State of the Union address this week. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
A competitor reaches out her hand after falling as she tries to crawl through a mud trap under razor wire during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabelled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in the Vatican for Pope Benedict's Ash Wednesday mass, which is expected to be his last before leaving office at the end of February. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A paramilitary police officer lines up a row of newly-polished soldiers' boots during the week-long Chinese New Year holiday at the Forbidden City compound in Beijing February 14, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or pitcher festival. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai early February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker curls snakes that are to be dried at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake meat and skin. Snake meat is believed by some to be a remedy for skin diseases and asthma, as well as an aid to increase virility. The skin of the snakes are used to make bags, shoes, wallets and belts. Wakira employs ten workers and earns up to 15 million rupiah ($ 1,562) a month from the factory's production. The snake skins, measuring in the hundreds of metres, are sold to bag factories in the West and Central Java provinces on a monthly basis. The price of a bag made from snake skin costs between 150,000 rupiah ($ 15.60) and 300,000 rupiah ($31.20), depending on its size. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
