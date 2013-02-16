版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 16日 星期六 08:12 BJT

Photos of the week

<p>Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Pmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Revellers from the Nene de Vila Matilde Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 20
<p>Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week inmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 20
<p>French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris February 12, 2013. U.S. tiremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to close a French plant near the northern city of Amiens, which, if undertaken, would lead to the layoff of 1,173 jobs. In a company statement, Goodyear stated that the plant closure is the only possible option after five years of unsuccessful negotiations. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tire maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris February 12, 2013. U.S. tiremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to close a French plant near the northern city of Amiens, which, if undertaken, would lead to the layoff of 1,173 jobs. In a company statement, Goodyear stated that the plant closure is the only possible option after five years of unsuccessful negotiations. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
3 / 20
<p>Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman</p>

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontlimore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Um Jaafar, a woman fighter in the Free Syrian Army, wears her military outfit before heading to the frontline as her husband Abu Jaafar, a Sawt al-Haq (Voice of Rights) battalion commander, looks on at their home in Aleppo February 12, 2013. Um Jaafar was a women's hairdresser before the revolution and after being trained by her husband, she is now a member of a Sawt al-Haq battalion on the frontline of Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood. REUTERS/ Muzaffar Salman

Close
4 / 20
<p>Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo</p>

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Nortmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Prisoners jostle to enter their ward after their prison riot was quelled at the Lira Central Prison in Northern Uganda February 13, 2013. The prisoners rioted against the long periods in remand and congestion in wards, according to local media. Lira Central Prison was built in the 1930s to hold less than 100 prisoners but there are currently 680, with most of them on remand awaiting trial. Some prisoners have already been on remand for three years, according to the report. REUTERS/Hudson Apunyo

Close
5 / 20
<p>Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. Dorner, a fugitive ex-cop accused of a grudge-fueled killing spree targeting police officers and their families, is believed to have died in the mountain cabin that burned down in the climax to a massive weeklong manhunt across Southern California, authorities said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Authorities stand at a burnt out cabin near Angelus Oaks, California February 13, 2013, where police believe they engaged in a shootout with fugitive former Los Angeles police officer Christopher Dorner. Dorner, a fugitive ex-cop accused of a grudge-fueled killing spree targeting police officers and their families, is believed to have died in the mountain cabin that burned down in the climax to a massive weeklong manhunt across Southern California, authorities said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbianmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but about 15 years ago he settled in the old city cemetery. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
7 / 20
<p>Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. More than 2,700 prized dogs will be on display at the annual canine competition. Two new breeds, the Russell terrier and the Treeing Walker coonhound, will be introduced in the contest. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, more

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. More than 2,700 prized dogs will be on display at the annual canine competition. Two new breeds, the Russell terrier and the Treeing Walker coonhound, will be introduced in the contest. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 20
<p>Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa</p>

Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding cemore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Thai groom Sopon Sapaotong (L), 41, and his bride Chutima Imsuntear, 37, jump in a pond during a wedding ceremony ahead of Valentine's Day in Prachin Buri province, east of Bangkok February 13, 2013. Three Thai couples took part in the wedding ceremony arranged by a Thai resort that aimed to strengthen the relationships of the couples by doing fun activities. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Close
9 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur February 14, 2013. Obama flew to Georgia to push his plan to ensure high-quality preschool, unveiled during his State of the Union address this week. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroommore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

President Barack Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur February 14, 2013. Obama flew to Georgia to push his plan to ensure high-quality preschool, unveiled during his State of the Union address this week. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 20
<p>A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troopmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

Close
11 / 20
<p>A competitor reaches out her hand after falling as she tries to crawl through a mud trap under razor wire during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A competitor reaches out her hand after falling as she tries to crawl through a mud trap under razor wire dmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A competitor reaches out her hand after falling as she tries to crawl through a mud trap under razor wire during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
12 / 20
<p>A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabelled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2more

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A board with butchers horsemeat cuts hangs on the wall at Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in Paris, February 14, 2013. If the thought of having eaten Romanian cart horses in mislabelled frozen lasagne is making Britons choke, a loyal minority in France laments a dwindling appetite for a meat they say is a tastier and healthier alternative to beef. The French now consume less than 300 grams (0.66 lbs) per person per year, a fifth of what they ate 30 years ago and less than 1 percent of the total meat they consume. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
13 / 20
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in the Vatican for Pope Benedict's Ash Wednesday mass, which is expected to be his last before leaving office at the end of February. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. Thousands of people more

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to lead Ash Wednesday mass at the Vatican February 13, 2013. Thousands of people are expected to gather in the Vatican for Pope Benedict's Ash Wednesday mass, which is expected to be his last before leaving office at the end of February. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
14 / 20
<p>A paramilitary police officer lines up a row of newly-polished soldiers' boots during the week-long Chinese New Year holiday at the Forbidden City compound in Beijing February 14, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A paramilitary police officer lines up a row of newly-polished soldiers' boots during the week-long Chinesemore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A paramilitary police officer lines up a row of newly-polished soldiers' boots during the week-long Chinese New Year holiday at the Forbidden City compound in Beijing February 14, 2013. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, began on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
15 / 20
<p>A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or pitcher festival. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge cmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A woman cries as she sits among the bodies of people who were killed when part of a railing from a bridge collapsed at Allahabad railway station February 10, 2013. The station was packed with pilgrims who had come to attend the "Kumbh Mela" or pitcher festival. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Revelers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Revelers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern vmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Revelers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai early February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai more

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A man watches as fireworks light up the skyline of Shanghai in celebration of Chinese New Year in Shanghai early February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 20
<p>A worker curls snakes that are to be dried at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake meat and skin. Snake meat is believed by some to be a remedy for skin diseases and asthma, as well as an aid to increase virility. The skin of the snakes are used to make bags, shoes, wallets and belts. Wakira employs ten workers and earns up to 15 million rupiah ($ 1,562) a month from the factory's production. The snake skins, measuring in the hundreds of metres, are sold to bag factories in the West and Central Java provinces on a monthly basis. The price of a bag made from snake skin costs between 150,000 rupiah ($ 15.60) and 300,000 rupiah ($31.20), depending on its size. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A worker curls snakes that are to be dried at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

A worker curls snakes that are to be dried at a snake slaughterhouse at Kapetakan village near Cirebon, Indonesia's West Java province February 8, 2013. Wakira, who is known as "Boss Cobra", owns the slaughterhouse that produces snake meat and skin. Snake meat is believed by some to be a remedy for skin diseases and asthma, as well as an aid to increase virility. The skin of the snakes are used to make bags, shoes, wallets and belts. Wakira employs ten workers and earns up to 15 million rupiah ($ 1,562) a month from the factory's production. The snake skins, measuring in the hundreds of metres, are sold to bag factories in the West and Central Java provinces on a monthly basis. The price of a bag made from snake skin costs between 150,000 rupiah ($ 15.60) and 300,000 rupiah ($31.20), depending on its size. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
19 / 20
<p>Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&amp;B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional Rmore

2013年 2月 16日 星期六

Beyonce looks out at the photographers as she comes backstage to pose with her award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Love On Top" at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Violence against women

Violence against women

下一个

Violence against women

Violence against women

Victims of violence directed at women and girls.

2013年 2月 15日
Manhunt in LA

Manhunt in LA

Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.

2013年 2月 14日
Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.

2013年 5月 28日
State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama sets his agenda for the first year of his second term during his State of the Union address.

2013年 2月 13日

精选图集

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

Trump voters of Obama country

Trump voters of Obama country

The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.

China's all-girl 'boy band'

China's all-girl 'boy band'

Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐