Mali et La France

<p>A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

French soldiers prepare the security zone of the Bamako airport January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

Malian soldiers crouch behind arched doorways during gun battles with Islamist insurgents in the northern city of Gao, Mali February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

<p>A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay</p>

A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay

<p>Malians celebrate on their motorcycles a visit by France's President Francois Hollande in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malians celebrate on their motorcycles a visit by France's President Francois Hollande in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>France's President Francois Hollande greets people in the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

France's President Francois Hollande greets people in the center of Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier peers into the barrel of a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian forces fought at the former Islamic police headquarters in Gao February 20 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Gao resident Almahdi Abderrahmane poses for a picture next to debris where jihadists and French and Malian forces fought at the former Islamic police headquarters in Gao February 20 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 39-year-old barber was hit in the leg by a stray bullet during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Maxwell Owura lies on a hospital bed in Niono, January 19, 2013. The 39-year-old barber was hit in the leg by a stray bullet during the fighting between the Malian army and Islamists in Diabaly. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A charred body believed to be an Islamist rebel burnt by inhabitants of Konna, according to local residents, is seen in the recently liberated town of Konna January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Pierre, a Catholic believer, poses for a picture after attending Ash Wednesday mass in Bamako February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Pierre, a Catholic believer, poses for a picture after attending Ash Wednesday mass in Bamako February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A child peers into a commercial van waiting at a military checkpoint in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian man painted in the colors of the French flag and with the words reading: "Thank you France" stands next to a crowd before the arrival of France's President Francois Hollande at the Independence Plaza in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian man painted in the colors of the French flag and with the words reading: "Thank you France" stands next to a crowd before the arrival of France's President Francois Hollande at the Independence Plaza in Bamako, Mali February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Malians attend Friday prayers at the Djinguereber mosque in the center of Timbuktu February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian man smokes a cigarette in front of a shop with Malian and French flags hung outside in Timbuktu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A Malian man smokes a cigarette in front of a shop with Malian and French flags hung outside in Timbuktu January 31, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after they were hit by French air strikes in the town of Gao January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra</p>

Residents look at the remains of vehicles which they said belonged to radical Islamist group MUJAO, after they were hit by French air strikes in the town of Gao January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adama Diarra

<p>A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm</p>

A Malian soldier wounded at the frontline receives medical treatment at a military clinic in Kati January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Malin Palm

<p>People gather to greet French President Francois Hollande during his two-hour-long visit to Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

People gather to greet French President Francois Hollande during his two-hour-long visit to Timbuktu February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Farmer Gaoussou Traore, 32, poses for a picture in front of his house in Niono January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>People mount a truck after being checked at a security checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

People mount a truck after being checked at a security checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>France's President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (2ndL), visit the Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu during his one-day visit in Mali, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool</p>

France's President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by Mali's interim president Dioncounda Traore (2ndL), visit the Djingareyber Mosque in Timbuktu during his one-day visit in Mali, February 2, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Dufour/Pool

<p>A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A man prays in the recently liberated town of Douentza January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Malian soldier dries military uniforms in the recently liberated town of Diabaly January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

<p>Resident Ousmane Togo is reflected on a piece of broken mirror as he surveys the remains of a hotel hit by French air strikes in Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. The hotel was used as a base for Islamists and was hit by French air strikes a week earlier. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Resident Ousmane Togo is reflected on a piece of broken mirror as he surveys the remains of a hotel hit by French air strikes in Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. The hotel was used as a base for Islamists and was hit by French air strikes a week earlier. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>French soldiers ride on a jeep on a road near the frontline in their conflict with Islamists just outside Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

French soldiers ride on a jeep on a road near the frontline in their conflict with Islamists just outside Niono, January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Malian soldier stands guard at the port in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier stands guard at the port in Gao February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

