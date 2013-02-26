Balloon tragedy in Egypt
An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor Femore
An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. A hot air balloon crashed near the Egyptian town of Luxor at dawn on Tuesday after a mid-air gas explosion, killing more than a dozen tourists, a local industry official and the state news agency said. REUTERS/Stringer
The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor February 26, 201more
The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor February 26, 2013. A hot air balloon crashed near the Egyptian town of Luxor at dawn on Tuesday after a mid-air gas explosion, killing 19 Asian and European tourists, a local industry official and the state news agency said. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor Fmore
Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxmore
An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxmore
The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue official walks near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUmore
A rescue official walks near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue officials examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERSmore
Rescue officials examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands beside gas tanks amid the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 201more
A man stands beside gas tanks amid the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer<more
A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A rescue official examines a piece of wreckage from a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 20more
A rescue official examines a piece of wreckage from a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A security officer and a rescue official examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor Femore
A security officer and a rescue official examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police and rescue officials check the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013more
Police and rescue officials check the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing & more
(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing & Distribution Raymond Ng and Assistant Manager for Group Tour Paul Chan stand up to leave after a news conference in Hong Kong February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing & more
(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing & Distribution Raymond Ng and Assistant Manager for Group Tour Paul Chan react during a news conference in Hong Kong February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
