Balloon tragedy in Egypt

<p>An ambulance crew lift the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. A hot air balloon crashed near the Egyptian town of Luxor at dawn on Tuesday after a mid-air gas explosion, killing more than a dozen tourists, a local industry official and the state news agency said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>The bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed lie on the ground in Luxor February 26, 2013. A hot air balloon crashed near the Egyptian town of Luxor at dawn on Tuesday after a mid-air gas explosion, killing 19 Asian and European tourists, a local industry official and the state news agency said. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>Police and rescue officials lift the bodies of tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>An ambulance crew transport the body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>The body of one of the tourists who died after a hot air balloon crashed is loaded onto an ambulance in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>A rescue official walks near the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>Rescue officials examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>A man stands beside gas tanks amid the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>A man examines the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>A rescue official examines a piece of wreckage from a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>A security officer and a rescue official examine the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>Police and rescue officials check the wreckage of a hot air balloon that crashed in Luxor February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing &amp; Distribution Raymond Ng and Assistant Manager for Group Tour Paul Chan stand up to leave after a news conference in Hong Kong February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 2月 26日

<p>(L-R) Kuoni Travel Agency Customer Services Manager Coral Kwok, General Manager for Sales, Marketing &amp; Distribution Raymond Ng and Assistant Manager for Group Tour Paul Chan react during a news conference in Hong Kong February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

2013年 2月 26日

