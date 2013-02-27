Editor's Choice

Justo Gabarri reacts as he takes a break from moving his family's belongings the night before the demolition of an evangelical church, where they are living in, at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in Madrid February 25, 2013. Gabarri's parents were one of 54 families that settled on the banks of the Manzanares river, north of Madrid, in the 1960s. The dwellers were registered with the town hall and had access to public services. But for the past two years, they have been subjected to evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Gabarri, his wife and three children had to move to what used to be the evangelical church of the settlement when their own house was demolished in January 2011. They were one of the two last families to live in what was left of the settlement, surrounded by the debris of the previously demolished homes. REUTERS/Susana Vera