Editor's Choice
An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first panda-themed hotel in the world and will officially open in May with room rates from 300 to 500 yuan ($48 to $80) per night. REUTERS/China Daily
Children play during a vigil prayer service for Pope Benedict XVI at Basilica de Suyapa in Tegucigalpa February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera (HONDURAS - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Onlookers stand near a shoe belonging to a victim of a hot air balloon crash in Luxor February 26, 2013. At least 19 people, most of them Asian and European tourists, died on Tuesday when a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed near the ancient Egyptian town of Luxor after a mid-air gas explosion, officials said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Members of the Free Syrian Army chant and dance near Nairab military airport in Aleppo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Stephen Knapp (L) is comforted by Charles Maikish, former World Trade Center Director, as mourners and family members of victims participate in a 20th anniversary memorial for victims of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) inspects an artillery firing drill of the Korean People's Army units in an undisclosed location in this undated recent picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang February 26, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Justo Gabarri reacts as he takes a break from moving his family's belongings the night before the demolition of an evangelical church, where they are living in, at the Spanish gypsy settlement of Puerta de Hierro in Madrid February 25, 2013. Gabarri's parents were one of 54 families that settled on the banks of the Manzanares river, north of Madrid, in the 1960s. The dwellers were registered with the town hall and had access to public services. But for the past two years, they have been subjected to evictions under Madrid's town planning board orders, on the grounds that the dwellings are illegal. Gabarri, his wife and three children had to move to what used to be the evangelical church of the settlement when their own house was demolished in January 2011. They were one of the two last families to live in what was left of the settlement, surrounded by the debris of the previously demolished homes. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn is followed by journalists while leaving the Paris courts after a hearing regarding his seizure request of the new book "Belle et Bete" (Beauty and Beast) by author Marcela Iacub detailing their seven-month affair, February 26, 2013. Strauss-Kahn is suing Iacub and her publisher Stock for an attack on his private life and to prevent the book from going on sale. Strauss-Kahn is also seeking 100,000 euros ($132,300) in damages and compensation from Iacub and Stock, and a similar amount from the French magazine which carried excerpts from the work. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
President Barack Obama runs to greet well-wishers upon his arrival in Newport News, Virginia February 26, 2013. Obama will visit Newport News Shipbuilding to highlight the impact the sequester will have on jobs and middle class families. The cuts fall evenly on non-defense and defense spending, with states like Virginia, heavily dependent on Pentagon contracts, expected to be hardest hit. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Shipyard workers watch the motorcade of President Barack Obama pass by at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Anti-Mursi protester Mohamed Atyan, 68, who said one of his sons was killed during the Egyptian uprising, speaks with schoolboys outside his tent while writing signs against Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Electoral posters are seen in Rome February 26, 2013. The Italian stock market fell and state borrowing costs rose on Tuesday as investors took fright at political deadlock after a stunning election that saw a protest party lead the poll and no group had a clear majority in parliament. REUTERS/Max Rossi
New York Yankees catcher Bobby Wilson (L) picks up a dropped third strike as Philadelphia Phillies batter Ben Revere looks over his shoulder during the fourth inning of a MLB spring training game in Clearwater, Florida, February 26, 2013. Wilson threw out Revere on the play. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Everton's Phil Neville controls the ball during their FA Cup fifth round replay match against Oldham Athletic at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik, Iceland, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester is arrested during a demonstration following the Summit of Higher Education in Montreal, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A boy walks past metal doors and windows on a house in Gao, Mali, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Supporters wear hooded sweatshirts as they bow their heads in prayer during a candlelight vigil at the exact moment when teenager Trayvon Martin was shot one year ago by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida February 26, 2013. The fatal encounter between Martin and Zimmerman has thrown the spotlight on gun control and Florida's much criticized "Stand Your Ground" statute, also known as a "shoot first" law, which was signed into law by former Governor Jeb Bush in 2005. The attendees symbolically wore hooded sweatshirts as Martin was wearing one at the time of his death. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Afghan villagers attend a protest against U.S. special forces accused of overseeing torture and killings in Wardak province February 26, 2013. More than five hundred men marched through the capital of Afghanistan's restive Wardak province on Tuesday in an outburst of anger against U.S. special forces accused of overseeing torture and killings in the area. A U.S. defence official in Washington said a review in recent months in cooperation with Afghanistan's Defence Ministry and National Directorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agency found no involvement of Western forces in any abuse. REUTERS/Mirwais Harooni
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry adjusts his translation earphones while listening to German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle (unseen) at a news conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin February 26, 2013. Berlin is the second stop in Kerry’s first trip overseas as secretary. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Golden State Warriors guard Jarrett Jack jumps in the air with the basketball guarded by Indiana Pacers center Ian Mahinmi (L) of France and Pacers forward David West (R) during the first quarter of an NBA game in Indianapolis, Indiana February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Workers clean the glass roof of the National Grand Theatre in Beijing February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Real Madrid's Rafael Varane heads the ball to score a goal against Barcelona during their Spanish King's Cup semifinal second round match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A boy plays with a ribbon as he walks along a wall under a security camera near the Tiananmen Square in Beijing February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
