2013年 3月 2日

Pope Benedict's farewell

<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives to appear for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to appear for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandomore

2013年 3月 2日 星期六

Pope Benedict XVI arrives to appear for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A woman holds a flag as she waits for Pope Benedict XVI to appear for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. The flag reads, "Long live the Pope, we welcome you among us". REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A woman holds a flag as she waits for Pope Benedict XVI to appear for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. The flag reads, "Long live the Pope, we welcome you among us". REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI speaks to the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict left the Vatican on Thursday after pledging unconditional obedience to whoever succeeds him to guide the Roman Catholic Church at one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its 2,000-year history. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI speaks to the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. Pope Benedict left the Vatican on Thursday after pledging unconditional obedience to whoever succeeds him to guide the Roman Catholic Church at one of the most crisis-ridden periods in its 2,000-year history. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (top L) speaks to the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. The words on right read, "Thank you Benedict, we are all with you". REUTERS/ Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (top L) speaks to the faithful for the last time from the balcony of his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo February 28, 2013. The words on right read, "Thank you Benedict, we are all with you". REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

<p>People react near a giant screen showing the departure of Pope Benedict XVI from the Vatican City, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People react near a giant screen showing the departure of Pope Benedict XVI from the Vatican City, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves after he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after he appears for the last time at the balcony of his summer residence in Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from inside the Vatican on its way to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI takes off from inside the Vatican on its way to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>People in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City watch a giant screen of the helicopter waiting to carry Pope Benedict XVI to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican City watch a giant screen of the helicopter waiting to carry Pope Benedict XVI to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives by helicopter at the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives by helicopter at the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, south of Rome, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Priests look at the helicopter (not pictured) carrying Pope Benedict XVI as he flies off from the Vatican on his way to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

Priests look at the helicopter (not pictured) carrying Pope Benedict XVI as he flies off from the Vatican on his way to the papal summer residence at Castelgandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI addresses during the last meeting with the Cardinals at the Vatican, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI addresses during the last meeting with the Cardinals at the Vatican, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI addresses during the last meeting with the Cardinals at the Vatican, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI addresses during the last meeting with the Cardinals at the Vatican, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (2nd R) leaves the Vatican February 28, 2013, on his way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, in this picture provided by Osservatore Romano. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (2nd R) leaves the Vatican February 28, 2013, on his way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, in this picture provided by Osservatore Romano. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Pope Benedict XVI (R) embraces Cardinal Angelo Sodano as he leaves the Vatican February 28, 2013, on his way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, in this picture provided by Osservatore Romano. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI (R) embraces Cardinal Angelo Sodano as he leaves the Vatican February 28, 2013, on his way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, in this picture provided by Osservatore Romano. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>A priest holds a placard as he looks at the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI fly off from the Vatican on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi</p>

A priest holds a placard as he looks at the helicopter carrying Pope Benedict XVI fly off from the Vatican on its way to the papal summer residence at Castel Gandolfo, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI rides in his Popemobile through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. The weekly event which would normally be held in a vast auditorium in winter, but has been moved outdoors to St. Peter's Square so more people can attend. The pope has two days left before he takes the historic step of becoming the first pontiff in some six centuries to step down instead of ruling for life. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Benedict XVI rides in his Popemobile through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. The weekly event which would normally be held in a vast auditorium in winter, but has been moved outdoors to St. Peter's Square so more people can attend. The pope has two days left before he takes the historic step of becoming the first pontiff in some six centuries to step down instead of ruling for life. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A sign reading "Thank you" in Italian is held in St Peter's Square as Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A sign reading "Thank you" in Italian is held in St Peter's Square as Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Fourth graders at the Boston Archdiocesan Choir School watch news footage of Pope Benedict XVI during class in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Fourth graders at the Boston Archdiocesan Choir School watch news footage of Pope Benedict XVI during class in Cambridge, Massachusetts February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful as he arrives in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A woman waits in St Peter's Square before Pope Benedict XVI's last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A woman waits in St Peter's Square before Pope Benedict XVI's last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby as he rides around St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses a baby as he rides around St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>The crowd listens to Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square during his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

The crowd listens to Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square during his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful after arriving in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful after arriving in St Peter's Square to hold his last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile as he rides through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile as he rides through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>German Cardinal Reinhard Marx poses for a photograph in a packed Saint Peter's Square where Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience, at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx poses for a photograph in a packed Saint Peter's Square where Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience, at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Priests hold a Mexican flag in St Peter's Square before Pope Benedict XVI's last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Priests hold a Mexican flag in St Peter's Square before Pope Benedict XVI's last general audience at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>Pope Benedict XVI blesses the crowd at the end of his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI blesses the crowd at the end of his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Cardinal Antonio Rouco Varela (3rd L) reacts while attending the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Cardinal Antonio Rouco Varela (3rd L) reacts while attending the last general audience of Pope Benedict XVI in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/ Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd during last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. Pope Benedict bid an emotional farewell at his last general audience on Wednesday, acknowledging the "rough seas" that marked his papacy "when it seemed that the Lord was sleeping." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd during last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. Pope Benedict bid an emotional farewell at his last general audience on Wednesday, acknowledging the "rough seas" that marked his papacy "when it seemed that the Lord was sleeping." REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Pope Benedict XVI leaves after his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI leaves after his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

