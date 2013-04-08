Families of Newtown
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elememore
Lynn and Christopher McDonnell, the parents of seven-year-old Grace McDonnell, grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary after learning their daughter was one of 20 school children and six adults killed after a gunman opened fire inside the school in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hmore
Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emiliemore
Robbie Parker (L) carries his daughter Madeline, 4, as they leave the funeral for his other daughter Emilie Parker in Ogden, Utah December 22, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey
Friends and family embrace before the funeral of of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rmore
Friends and family embrace before the funeral of of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Veronique Pozner, mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Noah Pozner, holds a single stalkmore
Veronique Pozner, mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Noah Pozner, holds a single stalk of white rose as she walks to her son's gravesite for his burial at the B'nai Israel Cemetery in Monroe, Connecticut December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimonymore
Scarlett Lewis (back to camera), mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, is hugged following her testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of themore
Nelba Marquez Greene (R), her husband Jimmy Green, and her mother Elba Marquez, grieve over the loss of their daughter Ana Grace Marquez Green (in photo) at the launch of the Sandy Hook Promise in Newtown, Connecticut January, 14, 2013. REUTERS/Gary He/Insider Images
Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, speaks at a public hearing on gun control at Newtomore
Scarlett Lewis, mother of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, speaks at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connectmore
Family members embrace each other outside Sandy Hook Elementary School after a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother, Sandy Hook Elemore
Jake Hockley releases balloons as people look on during the funeral service for his brother, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Dylan Hockley, at Walnut Community Church in Bethel, Connecticut December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Siblings of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Victoria Soto weep as they depart from the Lordshimore
Siblings of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim Victoria Soto weep as they depart from the Lordship Community Church following her funeral in Stratford, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, Decembermore
Relatives react outside Sandy Hook Elementary School following a shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Richard and Krista Rekos, the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, leavemore
Richard and Krista Rekos, the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, leave her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Neil Heslin, father of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, gives his testimony at a public hearing on gun contromore
Neil Heslin, father of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, gives his testimony at a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, were a gunman opened fire on school childmore
The families of victims grieve near Sandy Hook Elementary School, were a gunman opened fire on school children and staff in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Krista Rekos, the mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, is embraced after more
Krista Rekos, the mother of Sandy Hook Elementary school shootings victim Jessica Rekos, is embraced after her funeral at Saint Rose of Lima church in Newtown, Connecticut December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Family members of victims of shooting in Newtown, CT attend the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Amore
Family members of victims of shooting in Newtown, CT attend the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
The family of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary Schomore
The family of six-year-old student Caroline Previdi, a victim of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Sandy Hook Village, arrives at her funeral in Newtown, Connecticut, December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
David Wheeler, father of Sandy Hook victim Benjamin Wheeler, attends a public hearing on gun control at Newmore
David Wheeler, father of Sandy Hook victim Benjamin Wheeler, attends a public hearing on gun control at Newtown High School in Newtown, Connecticut January 30, 2013. On December 14, 2012, gunman Adam Lanza opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary School, killing 20 students and six adults. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elemenmore
Twenty-seven wooden angel figures are seen placed in a wooded area beside a road near the Sandy Hook Elementary School for the victims of a school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
