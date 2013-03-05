Life of Hugo Chavez
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout
Supporters of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez take pictures of a copy of a photograph of Chavez released by the Ministry of Information, during a gathering at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez takes an oath with new Defense Minister Alfredo Molero (L) as Vice President Nicolas Maduro (C) looks on, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez blows a kiss from the door of the airplane before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez embraces former vice president Elias Jaua before departing to Cuba at Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez salutes Brazil's Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota as he leaves in a car after their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 1, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Followers of Hugo Chavez gather to express their support to him and pray for his health at Plaza Bolivar in Maracaibo December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez arrives at a news conference after winning elections in Caracas October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Hugo Chavez gestures as he arrives to cast his vote for the presidential elections in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Hugo Chavez speaks to supporters during a campaign rally in Yaritagua, in the state of Yaracuy October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Hugo Chavez listens to people affected by rains in Cumana August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Hugo Chavez greets supporters from a balcony with his family as he celebrates his 57th birthday in Caracas July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Hugo Chavez touches his head as he speaks to the media during the welcoming ceremony of Bolivia's President Evo Morales at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Hugo Chavez hugs his daughters Rosa (L) and Maria while appearing to supporters on a balcony of Miraflores Palace soon after his return to the country from Cuba, where he underwent surgery and treatment for cancer, in Caracas July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters of Hugo Chavez listen to the parliamentary elections results outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas September 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Hugo Chavez (L) listens to his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro in Havana, November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez hold hands during an agreement signing ceremony at Miraflores Palace in Caracas November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Hugo Chavez greets during a parade marking the 198th anniversary of Venezuela's Independence in Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela July 5, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Hugo Chavez holds up a folder with referendum results during an event with the National Assembly in Caracas February 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez speaks to the media during his arrival at a hotel in Santo Domingo March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a ceremony to mark the nation's aviation day, in the central state of Guarico, 200 miles (322 km) south of Caracas December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro listens during a meeting with his brother Cuban President Raul Castro (R) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) in Havana June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Estudios Revolucion/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez sings with a member of a musical band during a meeting with members of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) ahead of elections in Caracas November 18, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L) and Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez meet at Novo Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez rides a bicycle during his weekly television programme "Aló President" transmitted from the rock crushing plant Chema Saher in Miranda, Falcon state in Venezuela June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez embraces a child during the Summit of the People in Santiago November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Luis Hidalgo
A motorcycle passes a mural promoting Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's reform in Caracas November 10, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan students march wearing t-shirts reading "No" in Caracas November 7, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A crowd listens to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's speech during a meeting with supporters to back his project of constitutional reform in Caracas November 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a picture of rebel hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara while driving his vehicle, as U.S actor Sean Penn sits in the back seat, in the western state of Tachira August 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) embraces his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after their meeting in Manaus, capital of the Amazon state, September 20, 2007. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez prepares to give the first pitch during a baseball game in Caracas May 5, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez attends the inauguration of the Metropolitan Stadium in Merida May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez claps at the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers in Caracas, January 8, 2007. REUTERS/Francesco Spotorno
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez, wearing his red beret and the presidential sash, gestures after arriving at a military parade in Caracas February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
(L-R) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his counterparts Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and Nestor Kirchner of Argentina leave the Granja do Torto official residence in Brasilia January 19, 2006. REUTERS/Jamil Bittar
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds a new Russian Kalashnikov assault rifle AK-103 during an special ceremony at the current Expo Ejercito (Expo Army) 2006 exhibition in Caracas, June 14, 2006. REUTERS/Handout/Miraflores Palace
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, (L) is received by his body guards at the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas April 14, 2002. REUTERS/POOL//Juan Carlos Barreto
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez holds up a small silver crucifix as he delivers a televised address to the nation after his return to the presidential palace April 14, 2002. Fiery populist Chavez returned to his palace after a government set up following a military coup collapsed in the face of a rebellion by loyalists troops and massive protests. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Supporters of President Hugo Chavez protest against his arrest in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
A soldier moves into position while taking over his barracks in front of the presidential palace in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
Populist candidate for president of Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, waves to supporters while climbing into his vehicle after voting in a school on the outskirts of Caracas, December 6, 1998. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers
Venezuelans chat in front of a mural of paratrooper-turned-politician Hugo Chavez November 9, 1998. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Former Venezuelan coup leader Hugo Chavez Frias addresses a crowd of supporters in a poor residential area of Caracas January 31, 1998. REUTERS/Carolina Jimenez
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez (L) is shown in a 1992 file photo in jail after being arrested for a coup attempt. REUTERS/Joe Chan
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
