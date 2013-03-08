版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 9日 星期六 05:15 BJT

Venezuela mourns Chavez

<p>Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad pays tribute to late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral service at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
1 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracasmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a picture of him ride a motorcycle around Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
2 / 60
<p>Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Visiting heads of state stand next to the coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, during the funeral ceremony at the Military Academy in Caracas March 8, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
3 / 60
<p>Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Bolivia women, who are witch doctors, perform a ritual in honour of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
4 / 60
<p>Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito</p>

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Bolivian supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez participate in a ceremony in tribute to Chavez at the Murillo square in La Paz March 8, 2013. The posters read, "Chavez alive, Bolivia is with you." REUTERS/Gaston Brito

Close
5 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez with a sticker of him on his face waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
6 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lyimore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez reacts as she waits for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
7 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his bomore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sit at a tree as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
8 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lyingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez queue as they wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
9 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting fomore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez sleeps after having spent the entire night waiting for a chance to view his body at the military academy in Caracas March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
10 / 60
<p>A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsinmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman is carried out of the crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez after collapsing while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
11 / 60
<p>Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Parents of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, Elena Frias and Hugo cry as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
12 / 60
<p>A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A girl holds a doll of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she waits with other supporters of Chavez to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
13 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuemore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state as the Venezuelan flag flies at half mast at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
14 / 60
<p>A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A woman looks out of her door at a flag and portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
15 / 60
<p>A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gestures as she views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
16 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez react to being pushed against a barrier as many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
17 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many cmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez fall as a barrier topples under pressure, after many collapsed in the heat while waiting to view Chavez's body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
18 / 60
<p>Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Soldiers try to help maintain order among a crowd of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, as many collapsed while waiting to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013.REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
19 / 60
<p>Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at thmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Argenis Chavez (R), brother of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez, views his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
20 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez are reflected in a puddle as they line up to view his body in state, at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
21 / 60
<p>Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's latmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Venezuelans watch as Vice President Nicolas Maduro speaks to the thousands of supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as they wait to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
22 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leavingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. Authorities have not yet said where Chavez will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
23 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Militarmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez stand in line to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 60
<p>Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line wmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Medics carry away a supporter of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez who fainted while waiting in line with thousands of others to view his body in state at the Military Academy in Caracas, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
25 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Close
26 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leavingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
27 / 60
<p>Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military acmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Children of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez stand next to his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
28 / 60
<p>Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout</p>

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez react as they view his coffin during a wake at the military academy in Caracas in this March 7, 2013 picture provided by Miraflores Palace. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Close
29 / 60
<p>Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace</p>

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Boliviamore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez (L), her Uruguayan counterpart Jose Mujica (2nd L) and her Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales (2nd R) stand next to the coffin of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez during a wake at the military academy in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace

Close
30 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leavingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
31 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leavingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Close
32 / 60
<p>Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy wheremore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez cry as his coffin arrived at the Military Academy where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
33 / 60
<p>A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A man dressed as independence hero Simon Bolivar waits on his horse as the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
34 / 60
<p>The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital whermore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
35 / 60
<p>The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell</p>

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leavingmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

The coffin of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez is driven through the streets of Caracas after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Marco Bell

Close
36 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez carry portraits of him and independence hero Simon Bolivar as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
37 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin wmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez hang portraits of him from their homes as his coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Close
38 / 60
<p>Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven thromore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Venezuela's Vice President Nicolas Maduro consoles a supporter of Hugo Chavez, as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
39 / 60
<p>Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffimore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Caps and posters of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez lie on the hood of the hearse that carried his coffin to the Military Academy, where his wake will be held, in Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
40 / 60
<p>Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Cmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. Venezuela's late President Chavez died on Tuesday of cancer, and authorities have not yet said where he will be buried after his state funeral on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
41 / 60
<p>Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin wamore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Rosa Virginia, daughter of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, waves to the crowd as Chavez's coffin was driven through the streets of Caracas, after leaving the military hospital where he died of cancer, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
42 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
43 / 60
<p>A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald</p>

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugomore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A Venezuelan woman gestures while fixing the signal of a news channel showing Spanish words that read "Hugo Chavez has died" inside a Venezuelan restaurant in Panama City March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Grimald

Close
44 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospitalmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated, in Caracas March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
45 / 60
<p>A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jomore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
46 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
47 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
48 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
49 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
50 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Hugo Chavez gather to watch as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
51 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
52 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospitalmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death outside the hospital where he was being treated in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
53 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react as his coffin is driven through the streets of Caracas, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
54 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Hugo Chavez hold a mock coffin with a portrait of opposition candidate Henrique Capriles, as they cheer for Chavez outside Miraflores Palace in Caracas October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
55 / 60
<p>Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorgmore

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
56 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
57 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
58 / 60
<p>Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5,more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

Supporters of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez react to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
59 / 60
<p>A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March more

2013年 3月 9日 星期六

A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez reacts to the announcement of his death in Caracas, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
60 / 60
重播
下一图片集
State funeral of Hugo Chavez

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

下一个

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

State funeral of Hugo Chavez

Hugo Chavez supporters wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas.

2013年 3月 9日
Kenya decides

Kenya decides

A tight presidential race grips Kenya.

2013年 3月 9日
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

2013年 3月 8日
Memorable Chavez quotes

Memorable Chavez quotes

Defining quotes from Venezuela's late leader Hugo Chavez.

2013年 3月 7日

精选图集

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐