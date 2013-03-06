Memorable Chavez quotes
AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, 1998: "I'm not the devil." Hand over power in five years? "Of course, I am willing to give up power even earlier." CAPTION: Hugo Chavez (top L) campaigns with the candidates of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) in the neighborhood of Petare in Caracas November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
TAKING OFFICE, 1999: "I swear in front of my people, that over this moribund constitution, I will push forward the democratic transformations that are necessary." CAPTION: Former Venezuelan army paratrooper Hugo Chavez (L), is sworn in by President of Congress Luis Davila (R), as outgoing President Rafael Caldera observes, in this February 2, 1999 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
TO HIS WIFE ON VALENTINE'S DAY, 2000: "Marisabel, I'm giving you one tonight, get ready!" CAPTION: Hugo Chavez points next to his wife Marisabel before being sworn in to serve the country for six more years, August 19, 2000. REUTERS/Emilio Guzman
DURING SHORT-LIVED COUP AGAINST HIM IN 2002: "I am a president held prisoner, I have not resigned." CAPTION: Supporters of ousted President Hugo Chavez cheer through the gates of army barracks in front of the presidential palace in Caracas, April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar
ON HIS TV PROGRAM 'HELLO PRESIDENT,' 2005: "Being rich is bad, it's inhuman." CAPTION: Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez speaks during his weekly television program 'HELLO, PRESIDENT' in Caracas, Venezuela, November 13, 2005. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
ON PRESIDENTIAL SUMMITS, 2005: "We go from summit to summit, while our people go from abyss to abyss." CAPTION: Hugo Chavez (L) shakes hands with Peru's President Alejandro Toledo (C) while Colombia's President Alvaro Uribe looks on at the opening ceremony of the XVI summit of Andean Leaders in Lima July 18, 2005 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
ON FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH AT THE UNITED NATIONS, 2006: "Yesterday the devil came here. Right here. And it smells of sulfur still today." CAPTION: Then-U.S. President George W. Bush (L) passes by Hugo Chavez as he walks to the podium to give a speech during the opening ceremony of the Summit of the Americas in Monterrey, Mexico January 12, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
SUPPORTING FORMER LIBYAN LEADER MUAMMAR GADDAFI, 2011: "Bombing the brave Libyan people to save them? What a brilliant strategy by the mad empire. Where are the international rights? This is like the caveman era." CAPTION: A opposition supporter holds a poster showing Hugo Chavez and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi during a demonstration in front of the Libyan embassy in Caracas March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
TO U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA AT THE SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS, 2009: "I want to be your friend." CAPTION: President Barack Obama greets his Venezuela counterpart Hugo Chavez before the opening ceremony of the 5th Summit of the Americas in Port of Spain April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
TO FIDEL CASTRO, TRIP TO CUBA, 2007: "You are the father of the revolutions on this continent, you are our father." CAPTION: Cuba's President Fidel Castro and his Venezuelan counterpart Hugo Chavez look at a book during the daily newscast Mesa Redona in Havana in this image taken from television January 30, 2007. REUTERS/Handout
ON SOCIALISM AND CAPITALISM, 2006: "Capitalism is the way of the devil and exploitation. If you really want to look at things through the eyes of Jesus Christ - who I think was the first socialist - only socialism can really create a genuine society." CAPTION: A girl runs past a mural depicting Hugo Chavez in Caracas January 3, 2013. The mural reads, "All who want the fatherland, come with me". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
ON COCA LEAVES, TO THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, 2008: "I chew coca leaves every morning, and look at me!" CAPTION: Hugo Chavez (C) speaks at National Assembly to present the annual state of the nation in Caracas January 11, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
BEFORE ONE OF WORLD'S LONGEST SPEECHES, 9 1/2 HOURS, 2012: "I promise you that at least I will make an effort not to be so lengthy." CAPTION: Hugo Chavez (L) waves to supporters as he arrives at the National Assembly to deliver his annual state of the nation in Caracas January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
ON THE 2012 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION : "It will be easier for a donkey to pass through the eye of a needle than for the opposition to win the elections." CAPTION: Hugo Chavez greets supporters in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout
ON ELECTION OPPONENT HENRIQUE CAPRILES, 2012: "You have a pig's tail, a pig's ears, you snort like a pig, you're a low-life pig. You're a pig, don't try and hide it." CAPTION: Venezuela's opposition leader and governor of the state of Miranda Henrique Capriles attends a news conference in Caracas February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
FIGHTING CANCER, 2012: "These are not easy days, but we are warriors against adversity. ... I can't continue being the same runaway horse." CAPTION: Hugo Chavez speaks in the rain during his closing campaign rally in Caracas in this October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
