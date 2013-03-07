版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 8日 星期五 05:45 BJT

Tense watch on the Golan Heights

<p>Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Gmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Israelis use binoculars to see the fighting in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
1 / 14
<p>Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing betwemore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Indian United Nations peacekeepers stand at the gate to a U.N. base near the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria, in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
2 / 14
<p>The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of thmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

The Syrian village of al-Jamlah is seen in the background, as shepherds herd sheep on the Syrian side of the Israeli-Syrian border, close to the ceasefire line between the two countries, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
3 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Imore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
4 / 14
<p>A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Ismore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A United Nations vehicle drives near the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
5 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Ismore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of Al Jamla, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
6 / 14
<p>India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitramore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

India's United Nations peacekeepers salute as a U.N. vehicle crosses from Syria into Israel at the Kuneitra border crossing on the Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
7 / 14
<p>Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Imore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Smoke rises after shells exploded in the Syrian village of al-Jamlah, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria, as seen from the Israeli occupied Golan Heights March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
8 / 14
<p>An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier more

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

An Israeli soldier from the engineering corps holds a flag as he stands atop an armoured personnel carrier (APC) during a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
9 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's bmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
10 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, nearmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Israeli soldiers carry a mock victim on a stretcher as they take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 14
<p>A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kunmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

A United Nations military police officer watches as trucks loaded with apples make their way across the Kuneitra border crossing between Israel and Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 14
<p>Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's bmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

Israeli soldiers from the Nahal infantry brigade take part in a drill in the Golan Heights, near Israel's border with Syria March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
13 / 14
<p>An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing betweenmore

2013年 3月 8日 星期五

An Israeli flag (L) is seen near a Syrian flag in the Golan Heights at the Kuneitra border crossing between the two countries March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Fukushima today

Fukushima today

下一个

Fukushima today

Fukushima today

A media tour of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, crippled two years ago when a devastating tsunami hit Japan.

2013年 3月 8日
Decline of dog racing

Decline of dog racing

Greyhound racing struggles to survive in England in the face of declining attendance and accusations of cruelty.

2013年 3月 8日
The lone female miners of Bosnia

The lone female miners of Bosnia

The two female coal miners in all of Bosnia and Herzegovina are not left in the dark when it comes to their jobs.

2013年 3月 8日
Inside the Bolshoi

Inside the Bolshoi

Behind the scenes with the Bolshoi performers.

2013年 3月 7日

精选图集

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐