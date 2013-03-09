Photos of the week

A Burundian medical officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) speaks with Somali women to establish a diagnosis at a free Outpatient's Department (OPD) medical clinic at the Burundi Contingent's headquarters at the former National University in the Somali capital Mogadishu, in this handout photo taken March 4, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 6, 2013. According to the AU-UN IST, since Burundi first deployed it's troops to Somalia in 2007 as part of the AU mission, their free medical facilities have been a lifeline for thousands of civilians that were caught-up and injured during fighting with the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group Al Shabaab in and around Mogadishu, and in 2012 alone, they treated over 50,000 patients at the clinic. The OPD clinic is held twice a week, treating hundreds of civilians and would be more regular but for the limited medical supplies; the Burundians share much of their own resources, as well as distributing those donated by external NGO groups and other organisations. The United Nations Security Council are due to renew AMISOM's mandate for another one year as the country gradually stabilises and begins rebuilding after more two decades of conflict and civil war. Sustained operations over the last 18 months by AMSIOM forces in support of the Somali National Army (SNA) have pushed Al-Shabaab out of Mogadishu and all but a few of their former urban strongholds and territory across Somalia. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout