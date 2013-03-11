版本:
Week in sports

<p>Cuba's pitcher Diosdany Castillo (C) walks off the field as Netherlands' players celebrate after defeating Cuba at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Cuba's pitcher Diosdany Castillo (C) walks off the field as Netherlands' players celebrate after defeating Cuba at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Indigenous people, wearing traditional costumes, play basketball during a cultural festival which aims to preserve the town's rich culture and traditional practices in Tadian, Mountain Province north of Manila March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indigenous people, wearing traditional costumes, play basketball during a cultural festival which aims to preserve the town's rich culture and traditional practices in Tadian, Mountain Province north of Manila March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>China's Li Lei breaks his bat as he hits a pitch from Brazil starter Oscar Nakaoshi in the third inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

China's Li Lei breaks his bat as he hits a pitch from Brazil starter Oscar Nakaoshi in the third inning at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying first round in Fukuoka, southern Japan March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Szczepan Karpiel of Poland competes during qualifications for the men's slopestyle final at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix</p>

Szczepan Karpiel of Poland competes during qualifications for the men's slopestyle final at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

<p>Richie Diehl is offered a beverage as his team heads into the wilderness after the re-start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska March 3, 2013. From Willow, the race runs for almost 1000 miles as it crosses the state. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder</p>

Richie Diehl is offered a beverage as his team heads into the wilderness after the re-start of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska March 3, 2013. From Willow, the race runs for almost 1000 miles as it crosses the state. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant slam dunks against the Toronto Raptors during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant slam dunks against the Toronto Raptors during their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Netherlands' Wladimir Balentien (R), Roger Bernadina (C) and Kalian Sams celebrate after defeating Cuba at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Netherlands' Wladimir Balentien (R), Roger Bernadina (C) and Kalian Sams celebrate after defeating Cuba at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) second round game in Tokyo March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Montreal Canadiens' (3rd L - 2nd R) Colby Armstrong, Travis Moen and Ryan White try to score against Florida Panthers' Fillip Kuba (L) and Jacob Markstrom (R) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise</p>

Montreal Canadiens' (3rd L - 2nd R) Colby Armstrong, Travis Moen and Ryan White try to score against Florida Panthers' Fillip Kuba (L) and Jacob Markstrom (R) during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Sunrise, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rhona Wise

<p>A Saskatchewan fan dressed in a full body stocking sits alone while watching play at the Canadian Men's Curling Championships in Edmonton, Alberta March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A Saskatchewan fan dressed in a full body stocking sits alone while watching play at the Canadian Men's Curling Championships in Edmonton, Alberta March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant dives for a loose ball during their NBA game against the Chicago Bulls in Los Angeles, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Montreal Canadiens left wing Brandon Prust (L) and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic fight in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Montreal Canadiens left wing Brandon Prust (L) and Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic fight in the second period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Dangelo Cherry reacts to the score board after winning the finals of the men's 60 meter dash at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Draper</p>

Dangelo Cherry reacts to the score board after winning the finals of the men's 60 meter dash at the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Draper

<p>Cross-country skiers start during the Engadin Ski Marathon on the frozen Lake Sils near the village of Maloja March 10, 2013. More than 12,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Cross-country skiers start during the Engadin Ski Marathon on the frozen Lake Sils near the village of Maloja March 10, 2013. More than 12,000 skiers participated in the 42.2 km (26.2 miles) race between Maloja and S-chanf near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

<p>Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Benoit Assou-Ekotto to concede a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) is challenged by Tottenham Hotspur's Benoit Assou-Ekotto to concede a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Sin Da Woon of South Korea celebrates his victory at the men's 1500m finals during the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Debrecen, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Sin Da Woon of South Korea celebrates his victory at the men's 1500m finals during the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Debrecen, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2013 WGC-Cadillac Championship PGA golf tournament in Doral, Florida March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Fans of Grasshopper Club (GC) sit in a jacuzzi and drink beer as they attend a Swiss Super League soccer match against FC St. Gallen in Zurich March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Fans of Grasshopper Club (GC) sit in a jacuzzi and drink beer as they attend a Swiss Super League soccer match against FC St. Gallen in Zurich March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (R) celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (R) celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Honduras' Winston Campbell competes in the men's discus throw final at the Central American Games in San Jose March 10, 2013. Campbell won the gold medal. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Honduras' Winston Campbell competes in the men's discus throw final at the Central American Games in San Jose March 10, 2013. Campbell won the gold medal. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

<p>Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and Miki Ito of Japan compete in the Ladies' Dual Moguls race at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix</p>

Chloe Dufour-Lapointe (L) of Canada and Miki Ito of Japan compete in the Ladies' Dual Moguls race at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss, March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

<p>Charlotte Bobcats power forward Bismack Biyombo (C) of Democratic Republic of Congo reacts after a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Charlotte Bobcats power forward Bismack Biyombo (C) of Democratic Republic of Congo reacts after a dunk against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Charlotte, North Carolina March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane

<p>Qi Guangpu of China competes in the Men's Aerials race at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix</p>

Qi Guangpu of China competes in the Men's Aerials race at the FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships in Voss March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix

<p>Costa Rica's Violeta Mitinan performs in the women's synchronized swimming solo free routine final at the Central American Games in San Jose March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Costa Rica's Violeta Mitinan performs in the women's synchronized swimming solo free routine final at the Central American Games in San Jose March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

