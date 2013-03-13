版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 03:40 BJT

Pope Francis is elected

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel chimney and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
1 / 50
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 50
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
3 / 50
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Petermore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
4 / 50
<p>French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announces Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina has been elected by the conclave at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had ended their conclave and elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announces Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina has bmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

French Cardinal Jean-Louis Tauran announces Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina has been elected by the conclave at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. White smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the bells of St. Peter's Basilica rang out on Wednesday, signaling that Roman Catholic cardinals had ended their conclave and elected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
5 / 50
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has bemore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
6 / 50
<p>White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at themore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

White smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
7 / 50
<p>Faithful on St.Peter's Square cheer after white smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Faithful on St.Peter's Square cheer after white smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful on St.Peter's Square cheer after white smoke rose from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
8 / 50
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has bemore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
9 / 50
<p>Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful cheer as white smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
10 / 50
<p>White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

White smoke rises from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican, indicating a new pope has been elected, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
11 / 50
<p>A faithful shelters from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs</p>

A faithful shelters from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel dmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A faithful shelters from rain while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Close
12 / 50
<p>A crowd forms under umbrellas to wait for the sight of smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope at the Vatican March 13, 2013. R REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

A crowd forms under umbrellas to wait for the sight of smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel,more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A crowd forms under umbrellas to wait for the sight of smoke from the chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope at the Vatican March 13, 2013. R REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
13 / 50
<p>Faithfuls wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Faithfuls wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rosmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithfuls wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 50
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that nmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City, indicating that no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of voting for the election of a new pope March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 50
<p>A nun smiles at Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

A nun smiles at Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Cmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A nun smiles at Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
16 / 50
<p>Faithful react while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their conclave meeting inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Faithful react while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the seconmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful react while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. Roman Catholic Cardinals will continue their conclave meeting inside the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
17 / 50
<p>Faithful wait holding umbrellas at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Faithful wait holding umbrellas at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandrmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful wait holding umbrellas at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 50
<p>A faithful wrapped in a U.S. flag while waits for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A faithful wrapped in a U.S. flag while waits for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapelmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A faithful wrapped in a U.S. flag while waits for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
19 / 50
<p>Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the firmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Black smoke rises from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating no decision has been made after the first voting session on the second day of the election of a new pope, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 50
<p>Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Simore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel, during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
21 / 50
<p>Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Simore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Nuns hold umbrellas in Saint Peter's Square while waiting for smoke to rise from a chimney on top of the Sistine Chapel during the second day of voting for the election of a new pope, at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
22 / 50
<p>Faithful wait at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Faithful wait at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful wait at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
23 / 50
<p>Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks outside Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks outside Saint Peter's Square at the more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Former basketball star Dennis Rodman, a five-times NBA champion, walks outside Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
24 / 50
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney amore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing black smoke rising from the chimney above the Sistine Chapel, indicating that no decision has been made after the first day of voting for the election of a new pope, in the Vatican City, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
25 / 50
<p>Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. Shut off from the outside world, the 115 cardinals will cast their ballots in a chapel which has Michelangelo's soaring Last Judgment on one wall, and his depiction of the hand of God giving life to Adam above them. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, imore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. Shut off from the outside world, the 115 cardinals will cast their ballots in a chapel which has Michelangelo's soaring Last Judgment on one wall, and his depiction of the hand of God giving life to Adam above them. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv

Close
26 / 50
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapelmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
27 / 50
<p>Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict atmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals sit in the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
28 / 50
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapelmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

People in Saint Peter's Square watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
29 / 50
<p>People in Saint Peter's Square shelter from rain as they watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

People in Saint Peter's Square shelter from rain as they watch a live television screen showing cardinals emore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

People in Saint Peter's Square shelter from rain as they watch a live television screen showing cardinals entering the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
30 / 50
<p>Cardinals enter the door of the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

Cardinals enter the door of the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals enter the door of the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv

Close
31 / 50
<p>Cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv</p>

Cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, inmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals enter the Sistine Chapel to begin the conclave in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, in a still image taken from video at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vatican CTV via Reuters Tv

Close
32 / 50
<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vaticanmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
33 / 50
<p>A faithful offers a religious leaflet depicting the Christ at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A faithful offers a religious leaflet depicting the Christ at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gamore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A faithful offers a religious leaflet depicting the Christ at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
34 / 50
<p>Faithful wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Faithful wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Faithful wait during the conclave in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
35 / 50
<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
36 / 50
<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including those over 80 who will not vote in the conclave, celebrate Mass in St Peter's Basilica to pray for the election of the new pope. The Mass is called "Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the Election of the Roman Pontiff") and is open to the public. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including thomore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. All cardinals, including those over 80 who will not vote in the conclave, celebrate Mass in St Peter's Basilica to pray for the election of the new pope. The Mass is called "Pro Eligendo Romano Pontefice" ("For the Election of the Roman Pontiff") and is open to the public. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
37 / 50
<p>Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefanomore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
38 / 50
<p>Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefamore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinal Angelo Sodano leads a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
39 / 50
<p>Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandinmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
40 / 50
<p>A Swiss Guard is seen during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Swiss Guard is seen during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefamore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A Swiss Guard is seen during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
41 / 50
<p>Urns where votes will be placed by Roman Catholic cardinals jn a conclave entrusted with the task of choosing a successor to Pope Benedict are seen at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Urns where votes will be placed by Roman Catholic cardinals jn a conclave entrusted with the task of choosimore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Urns where votes will be placed by Roman Catholic cardinals jn a conclave entrusted with the task of choosing a successor to Pope Benedict are seen at the Sistine Chapel, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
42 / 50
<p>Cardinals Odilo Scherer of Brazil leaves after a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals Odilo Scherer of Brazil leaves after a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals Odilo Scherer of Brazil leaves after a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
43 / 50
<p>Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan of the U.S. attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan of the U.S. attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan of the U.S. attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
44 / 50
<p>Cardinals Reinhard Marx (R) of Germany and Joao Braz de Aviz attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinals Reinhard Marx (R) of Germany and Joao Braz de Aviz attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinals Reinhard Marx (R) of Germany and Joao Braz de Aviz attend a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
45 / 50
<p>A Cardinal prays during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

A Cardinal prays during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Remore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A Cardinal prays during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
46 / 50
<p>Cardinal Peter Turkson (C) of Ghana attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Cardinal Peter Turkson (C) of Ghana attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. more

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

Cardinal Peter Turkson (C) of Ghana attends a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
47 / 50
<p>The red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica, where the new pope will appear after being elected in the conclave is seen at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

The red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica, wheremore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

The red curtain on the central balcony, called the Loggia of the Blessings of Saint Peter's Basilica, where the new pope will appear after being elected in the conclave is seen at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
48 / 50
<p>A nun prays while cardinals hold the mass "pro eligendo pontifice" at Saint Peter Basilica before the Conclave at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A nun prays while cardinals hold the mass "pro eligendo pontifice" at Saint Peter Basilica before the Conclmore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A nun prays while cardinals hold the mass "pro eligendo pontifice" at Saint Peter Basilica before the Conclave at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
49 / 50
<p>A man dressed as a monk kneels in Saint Peter's Square as the conclave begins in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A man dressed as a monk kneels in Saint Peter's Square as the conclave begins in order to elect a successormore

2013年 3月 14日 星期四

A man dressed as a monk kneels in Saint Peter's Square as the conclave begins in order to elect a successor to Pope Benedict, at the Vatican March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
50 / 50
重播
下一图片集
Pope chimney watch

Pope chimney watch

下一个

Pope chimney watch

Pope chimney watch

White smoke rises from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, and bells ring from St. Peter’s Basilica, confirming a new pope has been elected.

2013年 3月 14日
The North Korean military

The North Korean military

Inside the North Korean armed forces.

2013年 3月 14日
Border Security Expo

Border Security Expo

Products and services from over 100 companies are displayed in Arizona, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials...

2013年 3月 14日
Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Scenes from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

2013年 3月 13日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Obama's first post-presidential appearance

Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐