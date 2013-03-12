Arlington's lost

版本:
<p>Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Laura Youngblood, widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer Travis L. Youngblood, touches his grave stone while visiting his grave in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2009. Youngblood died of wounds received in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in July of 2005 in Iraq. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Laura Youngblood, widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer Travis L. Youngblood, touches his grave stone while visiting his grave in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2009. Youngblood died of wounds received in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in July of 2005 in Iraq. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Paula Davis, mother of fallen U.S. Army Private Justin Ray Davis, sits alone at his grave in Arlington National Cemetery June 25, 2011, as she marks the fifth anniversary of the 19-year-old's death in Afghanistan. He had vowed to his mom he'd never forget his childhood memories of September 11 and enlisted in the U.S. Army one week after graduating from high school. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Paula Davis, mother of fallen U.S. Army Private Justin Ray Davis, sits alone at his grave in Arlington National Cemetery June 25, 2011, as she marks the fifth anniversary of the 19-year-old's death in Afghanistan. He had vowed to his mom he'd never forget his childhood memories of September 11 and enlisted in the U.S. Army one week after graduating from high school. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>U.S. Marine Capt. Jill A. Leyden of Easton, Maryland, touches the grave of her friend Major Megan M. McClung at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Veterans Day, November 11, 2010. McClung was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 6, 2006. Leyden and McClung served together in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

U.S. Marine Capt. Jill A. Leyden of Easton, Maryland, touches the grave of her friend Major Megan M. McClung at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Veterans Day, November 11, 2010. McClung was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 6, 2006. Leyden and McClung served together in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Ainsley McAnulty, 3, of Washington DC, walks between headstones as she joins 15,000 other volunteers working with "Wreaths Across America" in an annual event to lay over 90,000 Christmas wreaths at the headstones of military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Ainsley McAnulty, 3, of Washington DC, walks between headstones as she joins 15,000 other volunteers working with "Wreaths Across America" in an annual event to lay over 90,000 Christmas wreaths at the headstones of military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A member of the U.S. Army Old Guard places a flag at one of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Florence Palko, standing next to her son Gary, pays tribute to her husband Walter Palko who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2008. Florence shares her birthday with the national holiday and took the day to remember her husband who was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. REUTERS/Mitch Dumke</p>

Florence Palko, standing next to her son Gary, pays tribute to her husband Walter Palko who is buried in Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2008. Florence shares her birthday with the national holiday and took the day to remember her husband who was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. REUTERS/Mitch Dumke

<p>Kristin Kenny of Edison New Jersey clutches the grave stone of her boyfriend Dennis Flanagan at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2006. Flanagan was killed in Iraq on January 21, 2006 by an improvised explosive device. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Kristin Kenny of Edison New Jersey clutches the grave stone of her boyfriend Dennis Flanagan at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2006. Flanagan was killed in Iraq on January 21, 2006 by an improvised explosive device. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>A visitor walks inside Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A visitor walks inside Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Tony Coyer of Saginaw Michigan, puts his hand on the shoulder of his daughter Lesleigh as his wife Mary weeps while visiting the grave of their son Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Tony Coyer of Saginaw Michigan, puts his hand on the shoulder of his daughter Lesleigh as his wife Mary weeps while visiting the grave of their son Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A recently-interred serviceman's burial plot is shown among older burial plots in section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A recently-interred serviceman's burial plot is shown among older burial plots in section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Diane Fox (L) of New York cries as a member of U.S. Army honor guard places a flag at the headstone of U.S. Army Sergeant Christian Engeldrum's grave at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, May 26, 2011. Fox is a friend of Engeldrum's widow, Sharon. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Diane Fox (L) of New York cries as a member of U.S. Army honor guard places a flag at the headstone of U.S. Army Sergeant Christian Engeldrum's grave at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, May 26, 2011. Fox is a friend of Engeldrum's widow, Sharon. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Maggie McCloud, her son Hayden and daughter Meghan mourn her husband, who was killed in Iraq, at his grave at Arlington National Cemetery during Veteran's Day ceremonies in Washington November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Maggie McCloud, her son Hayden and daughter Meghan mourn her husband, who was killed in Iraq, at his grave at Arlington National Cemetery during Veteran's Day ceremonies in Washington November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

<p>Motorcyclists representing the "Patriot Guard Riders", a national organization of motorcycle enthusiasts who attend funerals to honor fallen US military personnel, stand to attention a short distance from the burial ceremony of U.S. Army Sgt Scott Lange Kirkpatrick at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, August 23, 2007. Washington D.C. area resident Kirkpatrick, 26, was killed along with four others in an ambush in Arab Jabour, Iraq, on August 11. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Motorcyclists representing the "Patriot Guard Riders", a national organization of motorcycle enthusiasts who attend funerals to honor fallen US military personnel, stand to attention a short distance from the burial ceremony of U.S. Army Sgt Scott Lange Kirkpatrick at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, August 23, 2007. Washington D.C. area resident Kirkpatrick, 26, was killed along with four others in an ambush in Arab Jabour, Iraq, on August 11. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Monica McNeal (R) and family friend Molly Pannell hold each other as they listen to one of the favourite songs of McNeal's 19-year-old son, Eric Ward, during their visit to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Monica McNeal (R) and family friend Molly Pannell hold each other as they listen to one of the favourite songs of McNeal's 19-year-old son, Eric Ward, during their visit to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A bugler plays "Taps" during the funeral of U.S. Army Major Robert Marchanti at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 20, 2012. Major Marchanti was shot to death in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (</p>

A bugler plays "Taps" during the funeral of U.S. Army Major Robert Marchanti at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 20, 2012. Major Marchanti was shot to death in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (

<p>People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

People grieve at a gravesite in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A member of the honor guard stands watch as U.S. President Barack Obama's motorcade departs after the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Snow covers the gravestones in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after sunset two days before Christmas day in Arlington, Virginia, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Snow covers the gravestones in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after sunset two days before Christmas day in Arlington, Virginia, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

