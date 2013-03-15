版本:
中国
2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Meet the new Pope

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. Pope Francis on Friday urged leaders of a Roman Catholic Church riven by scandal and crisis never to give in to discouragement, bitterness or pessimism but to keep focused on their mission. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. Pope Francis on Friday urged leaders of a Roman Catholic Church riven by scandal and crisis never to give in to discouragement, bitterness or pessimism but to keep focused on their mission. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano, the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano, the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina holds the hands of worshippers during a Holy Thursday mass in the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina holds the hands of worshippers during a Holy Thursday mass in the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio points to a statue of the Virgin wearing the colours of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass at the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio points to a statue of the Virgin wearing the colours of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass at the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with youths after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with youths after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with boys after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with boys after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout

<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout

<p>Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio washes the feet of two newly born children on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio washes the feet of two newly born children on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez

<p>Jorge Bergoglio (back 2nd L) and his family in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Jorge Bergoglio (back 2nd L) and his family in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin

<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File

<p>The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio washing the feet of a unidentified woman on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio washing the feet of a unidentified woman on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez

<p>Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio gives the holy communion to Argentina's former army chief, retired General Roberto Bendini, during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio gives the holy communion to Argentina's former army chief, retired General Roberto Bendini, during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Pope Benedict XVI greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/File

<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio conducting a mass at the City Cathedral in Buenos Aires, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio conducting a mass at the City Cathedral in Buenos Aires, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

<p>Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin

<p>Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo REUTERS/Clarin</p>

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo REUTERS/Clarin

