The Pope's first day
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Mmore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Mmore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Mmore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina 's cape blows in the wind as he leamore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina 's cape blows in the wind as he leaves the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Mmore
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina leaves after praying at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agmore
A nun holds up a copy of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered to a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. Pope Francis, barely 12 hours after his election, quietly left the Vatican early on Thursday to pray for guidance at a Rome basilica as he looks to usher a Catholic Church mired in intrigue and scandal into a new age of simplicity and humility. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Customers buy copies of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered at a news agemore
Customers buy copies of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano after bundles were delivered at a news agent's kiosk at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Italian newspapers showing the newly-elected Pope Francis on its front page are seen at a newspaper kiosk imore
Italian newspapers showing the newly-elected Pope Francis on its front page are seen at a newspaper kiosk in downtown Milan March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man reads an Italian newspaper showing the newly elected Pope Francis on its front page in Saint Peter's more
A man reads an Italian newspaper showing the newly elected Pope Francis on its front page in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A nun takes a photograph of the first batch of souvenirs adorned with freshly-printed pictures of the newlymore
A nun takes a photograph of the first batch of souvenirs adorned with freshly-printed pictures of the newly-elected Pope Francis in a shop at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
The first batch of freshly-printed pictures of the newly-elected Pope Francis are displayed for customers amore
The first batch of freshly-printed pictures of the newly-elected Pope Francis are displayed for customers at a souvenir shop at the Vatican March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Newly elected Pope Francis I (2nd R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, walks in the 5th-centurymore
Newly elected Pope Francis I (2nd R), Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, walks in the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore during a private visit in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5thmore
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, makes a private visit to the 5th-century Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, in a photo released by Osservatore Romano in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Seminary students from Australia hold a special edition of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano to dinemore
Seminary students from Australia hold a special edition of the Vatican newspaper Osservatore Romano to diners from Ireland, at a restaurant in Rome March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
A choir member plays the piano during the morning Catholic mass after the announcement of the election of Amore
A choir member plays the piano during the morning Catholic mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Catholic nuns attend a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergogmore
Catholic nuns attend a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio as the new Pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A Christian worshipper touches the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepamore
A Christian worshipper touches the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, in Jerusalem's Old City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Catholic priest Simon Nganga celebrates the holy communion during a mass after the announcement of the elecmore
Catholic priest Simon Nganga celebrates the holy communion during a mass after the announcement of the election of Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio as the new pope, at the Holy Family Minor Basilica in Kenya's capital Nairobi March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bamore
Christian worshippers visit the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian worshipper lights a candle at the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, more
A Christian worshipper lights a candle at the Church of the Nativity, revered as the site of Jesus' birth, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
下一个
Pope Francis is elected
Cardinals elect Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina to lead the Roman Catholic Church after only five ballots.
Pope chimney watch
White smoke rises from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, and bells ring from St. Peter’s Basilica, confirming a new pope has been elected.
The North Korean military
Inside the North Korean armed forces.
Border Security Expo
Products and services from over 100 companies are displayed in Arizona, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials...
精选图集
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.