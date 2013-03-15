版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 16日 星期六 03:15 BJT

Remembering America's war dead

<p>Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Semore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Kisses are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
1 / 20
<p>Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Marchmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Stones with messages sit beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
2 / 20
<p>Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Christmas wishes are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
3 / 20
<p>Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Photos are seen on the headstone of Joshua Mills in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 20
<p>A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetermore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A hand print, kept safe inside a Ziploc bag, adorns a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
5 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
6 / 20
<p>"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Mmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

"Dad" painted on a stone is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 20
<p>Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Mementos and photos adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
8 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 20
<p>A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A stone with "Mom" written on it is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
10 / 20
<p>A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Mmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A "IRQ I served" sticker is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
11 / 20
<p>Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Marcmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Mementos and a medal are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
12 / 20
<p>A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A Washington Redskins tag is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 20
<p>The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

The word "hero" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 20
<p>A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A beer can is seen in front of a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 20
<p>Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Mementos are seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 20
<p>A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A daughter's grave is seen in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 20
<p>A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemeterymore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
18 / 20
<p>Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/more

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

Hearts adorn a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 20
<p>A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cmore

2013年 3月 16日 星期六

A star written with "Freedom is Not Free!" is seen beside a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

下一个

Meet the new Pope

Meet the new Pope

Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio will take the name Pope Francis.

2013年 3月 16日
The Pope's first day

The Pope's first day

The world welcomes Pope Francis, as he slips out of the Vatican for a morning prayer visit.

2013年 3月 14日
Pope Francis is elected

Pope Francis is elected

Cardinals elect Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina to lead the Roman Catholic Church after only five ballots.

2013年 3月 14日
Pope chimney watch

Pope chimney watch

White smoke rises from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, and bells ring from St. Peter’s Basilica, confirming a new pope has been elected.

2013年 3月 14日

精选图集

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Streets of Venezuela

Streets of Venezuela

Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Nicolas Maduro.

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region

Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Pope in the wind

Pope in the wind

Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil

Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐