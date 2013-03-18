Inside CPAC
Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Polimore
Senator Ted Cruz (L) introduces former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R-AK) to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Pmore
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin drinks a large soda for comic effect as she speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgerymore
Members of the audience cheer for Dr. Benjamin Carson (on video screen), director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, as he asks them to imagine him in the White House, during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to inmore
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich holds up a light bulb in remarks about the Republican Party's need to innovate, to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National more
An attendee in Colonial dress hangs out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Hmore
Representative Michele Bachmann speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conferencemore
People make use of the Republican National Committee lounge at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland Marmore
Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Hmore
House Budget Chairman Paul Ryan speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Actionmore
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks on the second day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbmore
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in more
A member of the audience listens to speakers during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the more
Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney acknowledges an ovation as he takes the stage for remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conferencmore
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal (R-LA) pauses during remarks to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbormore
An attendee votes in a straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Politicamore
Americans for Tax Reform (ATR) founder Grover Norquist talks to a reporter during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Polimore
Attendees play a skeet shooting video game at the National Rifle Association booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Politicmore
A picture of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is surrounded by small U.S. flags at a booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, March 15, 2013. At the booth attendees complete a questionnaire and are then directed to place a flag near a politician who espouses their same views. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservativemore
A woman uses her mobile phone as she sits under a portrait of a young girl while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbmore
A button on the lapel of a attendee at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conmore
Republican themed T-shirts are seen on sale in the exhibition hall at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) atmore
PolitiChicks correspondent Ann-Marie Murrell attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Natimore
A visitor reaches for a pro-life bumper sticker the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Hmore
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky gestures at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Hamore
Senator Marco Rubio of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Govemore
Young women wait in line in hope of having their numbers drawn to attend a luncheon with former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin at the American Conservative Union's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
下一个
West Bank settlements
President Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties. Here's a snapshot of life...
Remembering America's war dead
Those lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars are buried in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60.
Meet the new Pope
Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio will take the name Pope Francis.
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.