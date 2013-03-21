版本:
中国
2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Life in Cyprus

<p>Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Protesters take part in an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day. The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Demonstrators raise their arms in protest as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades's convoy drives to the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers rushed on Monday to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits as part of an EU bailout, in an effort to ensure lawmakers supported it in a vote later in the day. The weekend announcement that Cyprus would impose a tax on bank accounts as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout broke with previous practice that depositors' savings were sacrosanct and sent a shiver across the bloc, causing the euro to tumble and stock markets to dive. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

An elderly man crosses the street in front of a branch of the Bank of Cyprus in Nicosia February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Two Cypriot policewomen patrol at a main market street of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man selling ballons stands in the middle of the market Ledras street in Nicosia February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Locals sit at a kebab restaurant in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man walks in front of shops in central Nicosia February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Two girls talk sitting at the Venetian Walls surrounding the old town of capital Nicosia February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Workers are seen on a construction site in central Nicosia March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A girl waits at a bus station in Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man walks out of the Presidential palace in Nicosia February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A youth skates in front of the Orthodox Faneromeni church in central Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Turkish Cypriot men, with a flag breakaway Turkish Cypriot state on the wall, pray at a mosque during Friday prayers in Famagusta's Tatlisu village, in the Turkish-administered northern part of Cyprus, April 16, 2010. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

<p>Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

Turkish Cypriot children enjoy the mild weather in a park near an empty U.N. watchtower on the Greenline dividing the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides of Nicosia February 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

<p>A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A man kitesurfs near a beach at Limassol town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Cyclists look at boats in a marina near Limassol, a coastal town in southern Cyprus February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

A Turkish-Cypriot and a Turkish flags are seen on Pentadaktylos mountain in the northern part of Nicosia February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

<p>A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas</p>

A group of tourists stand in an amphitheatre in the ancient Salamis bay ruins near Famagusta in north Cyprus February 3, 2008. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

<p>An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information</p>

An orchestra performs during an official ceremony marking the assumption of Cyprus' six-monthly presidency of the European Union at the ancient Curium amphitheatre, near Limassol July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cyprus Information

<p>Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Flags of Northern Cyprus (2nd R) and Turkey (R) are seen in front of an Orthodox church (L) and a mosque, in the main square of Dipkarpaz, Riso Karpaso, some 150 km (93 miles) east of Nicosia, in the Turkish administered northern part of Cyprus, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

