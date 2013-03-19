The Pope's inauguration
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass on Tuesday among political and religious leaders from around the world and amid a wave of hope for a renewal of the scandal-plagued Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis passes waving priests as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Nuns run in Saint Peter's Square to take a good vantage point before the inaugural mass for Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Crowds fill Saint Peter's Square for the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals attend the inaugural mass of Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Cardinals enter Saint Peter's Basilica after the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A woman breastfeeds her child as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
A man and a woman pray as Pope Francis celebrates his inaugural mass in Saint Peter Square at the Vatican March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis arrives from Saint Peter's Basilica for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis descends the stairs as he takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The papal mitre is placed on the head of Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
The Fisherman's Ring is placed on the finger of Pope Francis by Cardinal Angelo Sodano (R), Dean of the College of Cardinals during his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pallium is fitted on Pope Francis during his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Princess Maxima (L) of the Netherlands offers the sign of peace with Spain's Princess Letizia near Prince Felipe during the inaugural mass of Pope Francis at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis takes part in his inaugural mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3R) speaks with Pope Francis after his inauguration at the Vatican, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Guido Bergmann
