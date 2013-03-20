版本:
Alleged chemical attack in Syria

<p>Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, an attack which a cabinet minister said killed 16 people and wounded 86. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

2013年 3月 21日 星期四

Residents and medics transport a Syrian Army soldier, wounded in what they said was a chemical weapon attack near Aleppo, to a hospital March 19, 2013. Syria's government and rebels accused each other of firing a rocket loaded with chemical agents outside the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, an attack which a cabinet minister said killed 16 people and wounded 86. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A boy, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A woman, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathes through an oxygen mask as she is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A woman, affected in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathes through an oxygen mask as she is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A girl, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A girl, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A woman and a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A woman and a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A woman carries a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A woman carries a child, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A man, wounded in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>A boy, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

A boy, injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, is treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>People injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathe through oxygen masks as they are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

People injured in what the government said was a chemical weapons attack, breathe through oxygen masks as they are treated at a hospital in the Syrian city of Aleppo March 19, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

