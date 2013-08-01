Iraq war: Iconic images
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child more
U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Bamore
An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Namore
Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim
An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battamore
An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Bamore
A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdmore
An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of Stamore
President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departurmore
U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29,more
An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERmore
U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in more
U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Gormore
An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early Junemore
An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation aromore
A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for wmore
An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhoomore
U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district Novmore
Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony more
Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2more
U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
下一个
Trial of Bradley Manning
Bradley Manning, who faced possible life in prison for his release of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, though he was...
Oil spill hits Thai resort
Workers attempt to clean up a beach in the aftermath of thousands of gallons of crude oil leaking into the sea from a pipeline, threatening tourism and fishing...
Swiss train collision
Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.