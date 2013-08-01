版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 8月 1日 星期四 22:35 BJT

Iraq war: Iconic images

<p>U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman HM1 Richard Barnett, assigned to the 1st Marine Division, holds an Iraqi child in central Iraq March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
1 / 20
<p>An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Bamore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi man suspected of having explosives in his car is held after being arrested by the U.S army near Baquba, Iraq, October 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
2 / 20
<p>Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim</p>

Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Namore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Mays, a young Iraqi Shi'ite girl, cries after a mortar shell which landed outside the family's home in a Najaf residential area injured her uncle August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jasim

Close
3 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battamore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi woman tries to explain that she has nothing to do with illegal fuel as soldiers from the 2nd battalion, 32nd Field Artillery brigade patrol search for illegal fuel sellers in Baghdad August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 20
<p>A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz</p>

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Bamore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A man runs down a street warning people to flee shortly after a twin car bomb attack at Shorja market in Baghdad February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ceerwan Aziz

Close
5 / 20
<p>An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi detainee gestures toward U.S. soldiers through bars of his cell at Abu Ghraib prison outside Baghdad May 17, 2004. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
6 / 20
<p>President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of Stamore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

President George W. Bush walks in front of Humvees with Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice following remarks to the press after nightfall at Al-Asad airbase in Anbar Province September 3, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
<p>U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departurmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. Air Force Major Stacie Shafran carries her luggage to a loading paddock while waiting for her departure from Iraq at the former U.S. Sather Air Base near Baghdad, Iraq December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
8 / 20
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29,more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi girl holds her sister as she waits for her mother (R) to bring over food bought in Basra March 29, 2003. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
9 / 20
<p>U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte</p>

U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. Marines carry an injured colleague to a helicopter near the city of Falluja, November 10, 2004. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte

Close
10 / 20
<p>U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. Marine Corp Assaultman Kirk Dalrymple watches as a statue of Iraq's President Saddam Hussein falls in central Baghdad's Firdaus Square, April 9, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 20
<p>An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Gormore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi woman watches U.N. weapons inspectors leave Saddam airport in Baghdad March 18, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 20
<p>An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early Junemore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi girl holds her hands up while U.S. and Iraqi soldiers search her family house in Baquba early June 30, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation aromore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

A soldier of U.S. Army's 4th Infantry Division (Task Force Ironhorse) searches through dense vegetation around the Diala river where Iraqi militants are hiding outside Baquba early November 13, 2003. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
14 / 20
<p>An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for wmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An Iraqi baby lies in a cradle while a woman argues with U.S. soldiers of 1/8 Bravo Company searching for weapons, explosives and information about militants in the area during a foot patrol in a neighborhood of Mosul June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
15 / 20
<p>U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhoomore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. soldiers blindfold an Iraqi man after arresting him during a night patrol at the Zafraniya neighborhood, southeast of Baghdad September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik</p>

Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district Novmore

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Policemen cry during a funeral of their colleague a day after a bomb attack in Baghdad's Jihad district November 3, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Close
17 / 20
<p>Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

Staff Sgt. Keith Fidler kisses his wife Cynthia, as their son Kolin looks on, during a homecoming ceremony in New York, April 8, 2011 for the New York Army National Guard's 442nd Military Police Company's return from Iraq. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
18 / 20
<p>U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2more

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

U.S. soldiers push the car of an Iraqi man to start the engine at a check point in north Baghdad June 13, 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 20
<p>An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2013年 8月 1日 星期四

An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Trial of Bradley Manning

Trial of Bradley Manning

下一个

Trial of Bradley Manning

Trial of Bradley Manning

Bradley Manning, who faced possible life in prison for his release of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was found not guilty of aiding the enemy, though he was...

2013年 7月 31日
Oil spill hits Thai resort

Oil spill hits Thai resort

Workers attempt to clean up a beach in the aftermath of thousands of gallons of crude oil leaking into the sea from a pipeline, threatening tourism and fishing...

2013年 7月 30日
Swiss train collision

Swiss train collision

Two trains collide head-on in Switzerland, injuring at least 35 people, five seriously.

2013年 7月 30日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2013年 7月 30日

精选图集

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐