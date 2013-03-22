Riots in Myanmar
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. more
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading into the country's heartland in a test of Asia's newest democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila more
Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zmore
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun<more
Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soemore
A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soemore
Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a more
A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 336 miles north of Yangon, after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zmore
People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REmore
A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tunmore
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry weapons during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People carry weapons during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tunmore
Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERSmore
Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
下一个
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Life in Cyprus
A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.
Battle for Syria
Rare scenes from the fighting inside Syria.
Alleged chemical attack in Syria
Syria's government and rebels accused each other of launching a deadly chemical attack near Aleppo.
精选图集
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.