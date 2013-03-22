版本:
Riots in Myanmar

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading into the country's heartland in a test of Asia's newest democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Riot policemen form up near a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading into the country's heartland in a test of Asia's newest democracy. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Refugees missing their relatives look on, while new refugees arrive at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims, amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Firefighters extinguish flames during a riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Muslims rest as they take refuge at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A woman cries after losing her two sons during a riot at a stadium in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Motorcycles pass in front of a mosque that burned during the riot in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 336 miles north of Yangon, after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A mosque burns during a riot in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 336 miles north of Yangon, after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People arrive at a stadium, a safe place for Muslims amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man walks in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A man takes pictures of bodies being burnt after they were killed in riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>People carry weapons during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

People carry weapons during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

People carry weapons during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Firemen attempt to extinguish a fire during riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Policemen are deployed to provide security amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Refugees pass time at a stadium amidst riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Muslims carry their belongings as they arrive at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A burnt house is seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Refugees pass time at a stadium amid riots in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A body is seen on a street in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Smoke rises as people look on in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Burnt houses are seen in Meikhtila, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

<p>General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

General view of burnt houses in Meikhtila March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

