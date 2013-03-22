Photos of the week
Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliamentmore
Protesters raise their open palms showing the word "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia, Cyprus, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit more
President Barack Obama pauses for a moment as he lays a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Boys walk down an alley at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 20, 2013.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Boys walk down an alley at a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad March 20, 2013.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Iraqis examine damage inflicted on their house by a car bomb attack in AL-Mashtal district in Baghdad Marchmore
Iraqis examine damage inflicted on their house by a car bomb attack in AL-Mashtal district in Baghdad March 19, 2013. Car bombs and a suicide blast hit Shi'ite districts of Baghdad and south of Iraq's capital on Tuesday, killing at least 50 people on the 10th anniversary of the invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village more
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana and Nandgaon villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Pope Francis I greets the crowds after conducting a mass in Saint Anna church inside the Vatican, in a pictmore
Pope Francis I greets the crowds after conducting a mass in Saint Anna church inside the Vatican, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the March 17, 2013. Pope Francis took on the role of a simple parish priest on Sunday, saying Mass for the Vatican's resident community and urging listeners to not to be so quick to condemn others for their failings. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A native Indian paints his face at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. A native more
A native Indian paints his face at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 20, 2013. A native Indian community of around 30 individuals who have been living in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006, were summoned to leave the museum in 72 hours by court officials since last Friday, local media reported. The group is fighting against the destruction of the museum, which is next to the Maracana Stadium. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
AEK Athens' Giorgos Katidis (C) celebrates a goal during a Super League soccer match against Veria at the Omore
AEK Athens' Giorgos Katidis (C) celebrates a goal during a Super League soccer match against Veria at the Olympic stadium in Athens March 16, 2013. Katidis was at the centre of a fascist row on Saturday after celebrating his winning goal in a 2-1 Super League victory over lowly Veria by appearing to give a Nazi salute to supporters. REUTERS/Icon/Giannis Liakos
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smugglimore
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha , who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man plays on a pinball machine as a hostess (L) uses her mobile phone inside a bar at Nana red-light areamore
A man plays on a pinball machine as a hostess (L) uses her mobile phone inside a bar at Nana red-light area in Bangkok February 27, 2013. Bangkok, home to over 9 million people, is both one of the most popular tourist destinations in Southeast Asia and the capital of a country with one of Asia's widest rich-poor disparities. The chaotic and vibrant city is a mishmash of dizzying skyscrapers and colossal shopping malls jammed up against residential apartment buildings and homes. Crowded streets bustle with sidewalk vendors and motorbikes, and 7.5 million registered cars overwhelm roads designed for just 1.4 million. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhoomore
A protester who opposes the Muslim Brotherhood throws a burning tyre towards police guarding the Brotherhood headquarters in Cairo, March 22, 2013. Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters of the Islamist group near its headquarters in Cairo on Friday, and at least 40 people were wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the Nomore
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declaremore
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night on Thursday after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds of people, police said. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A riot police officer takes cover behind a car as he attempts to break up a demonstration in Caracas March more
A riot police officer takes cover behind a car as he attempts to break up a demonstration in Caracas March 21, 2013. Police fired teargas on Thursday to control a flare-up in downtown Caracas between anti-government student protesters and supporters of the late President Hugo Chavez in an increasingly volatile atmosphere ahead of next month's election. Several hundred students were marching to the election board's headquarters to demand a clean vote, when they were blocked by government supporters who hurled stones, bottles and eggs at them, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headqmore
Anti-Mursi protesters hit and drag a Muslim Brotherhood member near the Muslim Brotherhood's national headquarters in Cairo's Moqattam district March 22, 2013. Several thousand opponents of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood clashed with supporters of the Islamist group near its headquarters in Cairo on Friday, and at least 40 people were wounded, authorities said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The barrel of New York Yankees Brennan Boesch's broken bat smacks his face during the first inning of a MLBmore
The barrel of New York Yankees Brennan Boesch's broken bat smacks his face during the first inning of a MLB spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Florida, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superiomore
Actress Lindsay Lohan departs from court after a plea deal at the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles Superior Courthouse in Los Angeles, California March 18, 2013. Lohan was ordered on Monday to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days of community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors in which she will avoid time in jail on charges arising from a June car crash. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Palestinian labourers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past inmore
Palestinian labourers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Ilit, near Bethlehem March 18, 2013. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new governing coalition prepared to take office after a parliamentary vote on Monday with powerful roles reserved for supporters of settlers in occupied territory. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencinmore
T. J. Lane takes off his shirt to show a white t-shirt with the words "Killer" spelled out at his sentencing before Geauga County Judge David Fuhry in Cleveland, Ohio, March 19, 2013. Lane was sentenced to life without parole for killing three students in a shooting rampage at a high school in a small town east of Cleveland. REUTERS/Duncan Scott/The News-Herald/Pool
A man crosses the street in the snow in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man crosses the street in the snow in Beijing, March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
下一个
Riots in Myanmar
Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
Life in Cyprus
A look at the latest European country facing financial woes.
Battle for Syria
Rare scenes from the fighting inside Syria.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
North Korea on parade
North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.