Photos of the week
A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centermore
A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping center in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the more
A new nose, grown by surgeons on Xiaolian's forehead, is pictured before being transplanted to replace the original nose, which is infected and deformed, at a hospital in Fuzhou, Fujian province September 24, 2013. Xiaolian, 22, neglected his nasal trauma following a traffic accident on August, 2012. After several months, the infection had corroded the cartilage of the nose, making it impossible for surgeons to fix it leaving no alternative but to grow a new nose for replacement. The new nose is grown by placing a skin tissue expander onto Xiaolian's forehead, cutting it into the shape of a nose and planting a cartilage taken from his ribs. The surgeons said that the new nose is in good shape and the transplant surgery could be performed soon, local media reported. Picture taken September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damagedmore
Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at theirmore
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-ymore
Lulu, a transgender girl, reads a book in her room at her home in Buenos Aires July 25, 2013. Lulu, a six-year-old Argentine child who was listed as a boy at birth, has been granted new identification papers by the Buenos Aires provincial government listing her as a girl. According to her mother Gabriela, Lulu chose the gender as soon as she first learned to speak. Gabriela said her child, named Manuel at birth, insisted on being called Lulu since she was just four years old, local media reported. Argentina in 2012 put in place liberal rules on changing gender, allowing people to alter their gender on official documents without first having to receive a psychiatric diagnosis or surgery. REUTERS/Stringer
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chmore
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester (R) during clashes at a demonstration near Damamore
Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian protester (R) during clashes at a demonstration near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Derek Hough from ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" jumps backstage with his award for Outstanding Choreographymore
Derek Hough from ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" jumps backstage with his award for Outstanding Choreography at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during themore
A visitor reaches for of the one of the first mugs of beer after the tapping of the first barrel during the opening ceremony for the 180th Oktoberfest at the Hofbraeu tent in Munich September 21, 2013. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital over the next two weeks for the 180th Oktoberfest, which starts today and runs until October 6. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water aftmore
A member of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) helps a fellow rebel drink water after they surrendered to the government soldiers, as they wait to be fingerprinted at a police station in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 26, 2013. The death toll from more than two weeks of fighting between the government soldiers and the rebels reached 173 people and the fighting displaced more than 109,000 people, according to the police. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian woman mourns next to the coffin of her brother, who was killed in a suicide attack on a church,more
A Christian woman mourns next to the coffin of her brother, who was killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar, Pakistan, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, more
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan
An injured woman cries for help after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 20more
An injured woman cries for help after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential buildingmore
Rescue workers carry a girl who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai, India, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers cut grass in the City of Knowledge in Panama City September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in more
A Palestinian argues with Israeli soldiers as he tries to walk through a closed off area during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailingmore
Members of Oracle Team USA wave to spectators after winning Race 16 of the 34th America's Cup yacht sailing race against Emirates Team New Zealand in San Francisco, California September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Cincinnati Bengals half back Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for the touchdown under pressure from Green Bay more
Cincinnati Bengals half back Giovani Bernard (25) dives in for the touchdown under pressure from Green Bay Packers defense during the first half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II
A model presents a creation by designer Geraldo da Conceicao as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's readmore
A model presents a creation by designer Geraldo da Conceicao as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for fashion house Sonia Rykiel during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake atmore
People observe as a Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman is being inflated on a lake at the Summer Palace in Beijing, September 25, 2013. The 18-meter-high inflatable sculpture will be displayed at the historic tourist attraction for a month, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
