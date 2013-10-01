What will be shut down?
WASHINGTON, D.C., SIGHTS: Some popular tourist spots in the nation's capital would probably close, including the FDR Memorial, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Library of Congress, the Lincoln Memorial, the National Archives, the National Zoo and all Smithsonian Museums. National Park Ranger Mark Ragan checks his watch while on duty in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
FEDERAL WORKERS: As many as 1 million U.S. federal employees could face unpaid furloughs or payless paydays, according to the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents 670,000 union members, though the post office will remain open. United States Postal Service Letter Carrier Lakesha Dortch-Hardy sorts mail at the Lincoln Park carriers annex in Chicago, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE: Most of the federal tax agency's 90,000 employees would be furloughed. Taxpayers who requested an extension beyond the April 15 deadline to file their 2012 taxes must do so by October 15, and they will still be able to file these returns even if the IRS is still shut down then. Women walk out of an Internal Revenue Service office in New York April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DEFENSE DEPARTMENT: All military personnel would continue on normal duty status, but many civilian employees would be temporarily furloughed, Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said in a memo. He said furlough notices would be issued on Tuesday, October 1, if no agreement to fund the government is reached. U.S. Army soldiers sleep in their chairs after returning to base during a 24 hour Cavalry "Spur Ride" for members of the US Army's 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment in Fort Drum, New York September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT: Fewer than 18,000 of the department's 114,486 employees would be furloughed, and if the furlough is prolonged, some of those could be brought back to work. Criminal litigation would continue under a government shutdown, while civil litigation would be curtailed or postponed as much as possible "without compromising to a significant degree the safety of human life or the protection of property," the department said in its contingency plan. The Justice Department building is seen in Washington on March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
FEDERAL RESERVE AND OTHER FINANCIAL AGENCIES: The Fed would stay open, since it does not depend on congressional appropriations to operate; so would the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which the Fed funds. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency pay for themselves and would remain open. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has been rushing through approvals for a new, untested type of trading platform ahead of a possible shutdown, its top regulator said. Signs explaining Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and other banking policies are shown on the counter of a bank in Westminster, Colorado November 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT: USDA meat inspectors would stay on the job, industry experts said. Statistical reports would be delayed. An October 1 shutdown would come as the agency is surveying farmers and checking fields for yields and acreage in advance of the October 11 crop report. A government closure of more than a few days could delay the report, relied upon by traders and food manufacturers as the best estimate available of the U.S. food supply. Citrus affected by 'greening', an insect-borne bacterial disease is shown in a laboratory at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's U.S. Horticultural Research Laboratory in Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2010. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY: EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy said this week that the agency would effectively shut down with only a core group of individuals available in case of a "significant emergency." An Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) worker looks at oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill which seeped into a marsh in Waveland, Mississippi July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano
COURTS: The U.S. Supreme Court would probably operate normally, as it has during previous shutdowns, but a spokesman declined to share the high court's plans. Federal courts would remain open for approximately 10 business days if the government closes on October 1, and would reassess on or about October 15. A pedestrian walks past the US Supreme Court building in Washington, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
NATIONAL PARKS: National parks would close, meaning a loss of 750,000 daily visitors and an economic loss to gateway communities of as much as $30 million for each day parks are shut, according to the non-profit National Parks Conservation Association. The Statue of Liberty is seen in New York October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
