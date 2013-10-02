版本:
图片 | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 09:10 BJT

Scenes from the shutdown

<p>A sign at the entrance to Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico announces its closure October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>A man speaks on his phone outside the Federal Building, where the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offices are located, in Los Angeles, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djamsezian</p>

<p>Lindsey Tillisch (L), an employee with Alcatraz Cruises, informs people on the closure of Alcatraz Island due to the government shutdown in San Francisco, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (R) gives a tour to visitors at the U.S. Capitol, as its visitors' centre is closed because of the current budget shutdown, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. Park Ranger Melanie Turner posts a sign on the gate of the Paramount Ranch to close the National Park Service site at the Santa Monica mountains in Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>A veteran tours the World War Two Memorial in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Fernanda Wagstaff holds her hand out in disbelief as she reads a sign at the Air and Space Museum informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A couple from Japan sits on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize, is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A security guard informs a woman that the Internal Revenue Service offices are closed in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A furloughed federal employee holds a sign on the steps to the U.S. Capitol after the government shut down, on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Fay Wagstaff of El Paso, Texas, sits disappointed upon finding out the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

<p>Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Members of the Family, Career and Community Leadership of America group, pose in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on day one of the government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Representative Michele Bachmann greets veterans at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is seen in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Women pass a sign announcing the closure of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>The Lincoln Memorial is pictured devoid of tourists in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>A barricade leading to the Lincoln Memorial prevents access to tourist buses in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen near the office of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health care act into a conference with the Senate, prompting a shutdown of portions of the U.S. government, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Statues of female figures representing Grief and History stand before the U.S. Capitol Dome on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>U.S. House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House during a late-night budget showdown at the Capitol, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid departs with his security detail after talks with the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives reached a final impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>A member of the House of Representatives walks down the steps from the House Chamber as he exits the Capitol after the Republican-led House again voted to link funding for the U.S. government to include a delay of "Obamacare" in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

<p>Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

