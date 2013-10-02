版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 2日 星期三 09:25 BJT

New protests in Tahrir Square

<p>A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office in July, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamemore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office in July, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
1 / 10
<p>A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted Prmore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
2 / 10
<p>Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
3 / 10
<p>Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohmore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
4 / 10
<p>Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
5 / 10
<p>Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo'more

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
6 / 10
<p>Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
7 / 10
<p>Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo'more

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 10
<p>Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Camore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
9 / 10
<p>Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Camore

2013年 10月 2日 星期三

Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

下一个

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

2013年 10月 2日
The elderly boom

The elderly boom

A United Nations report says the world may not be ready to support its growing elderly population. By 2050, estimates say seniors over 60 will outnumber...

2013年 10月 2日
Crackdown on Golden Dawn

Crackdown on Golden Dawn

The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an...

2013年 10月 1日
What will be shut down?

What will be shut down?

A look at the government branches and services that would be affected by a shutdown.

2013年 10月 1日

精选图集

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

Paquito and me

Paquito and me

Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

Besieged in rebel-held Douma

An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.

Chanel's cruise collection

Chanel's cruise collection

Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.

Mosul in ruins

Mosul in ruins

Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐