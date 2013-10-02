New protests in Tahrir Square
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamemore
A general view shows Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a rally by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. Mursi supporters protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the first time since the army forced him from office in July, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted Prmore
A riot police vehicle arrives at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohmore
Riot police arrive at Cairo's Tahrir Square, during a protest by supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo'more
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi inmore
Riot policemen clash with protesters during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo'more
Supporters of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi gesture with the R4BIA symbol during a rally in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Camore
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Camore
Riot policemen detain a protester during a rally in support of Egypt's ousted President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo's Tahrir Square October 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Abd El Ghany
下一个
Scenes from the shutdown
Images from the U.S. government shutdown.
The elderly boom
A United Nations report says the world may not be ready to support its growing elderly population. By 2050, estimates say seniors over 60 will outnumber...
Crackdown on Golden Dawn
The Greek government said it would present a bill targeting racist hate speech, part of a crackdown on the far-right Golden Dawn party after the killing of an...
What will be shut down?
A look at the government branches and services that would be affected by a shutdown.
精选图集
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
On the UK campaign trail
On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.
Paquito and me
Martin Herrera, who has spent the last 20 years domesticating and training roosters in San Jose, Costa Rica, spends time with his favorite "Paquito".
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Besieged in rebel-held Douma
An aid convoy of food and medical supplies has reached the besieged Syrian town of Douma for the first time since October.
Chanel's cruise collection
Karl Lagerfeld presents his 2017/2018 Cruise collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris.
Mosul in ruins
Mosul's wrecked roads, bridges and broader economy will take at least five years to repair and need billions of dollars of development that Iraq's government will struggle to afford, officials returning to the battle-scarred city said.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.