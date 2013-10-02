House to house fighting in Deir al-Zor
A Free Syrian Army fighter kisses his gun as his fellow fighters hold their guns in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter reacts as his fellow fighter aims his weapon during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army commander (L) reacts as his forces take cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army commander (L) briefs a fighter before an offensive against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army commander (2nd R) reacts while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters take cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter points out positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad to his fellow fighters in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter aims his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter sneaks a look out of a window to try to locate the positions of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
