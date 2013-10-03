Defending native rights
Indigenous Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Sao Paulo, October 2, 2013. According to the organizers, the protest is part of the National Indigenous Mobilization, with events in various parts of Brazil from September 30 to October 5, to defend the territorial rights of the indigenous population against the government, agribusiness and large mining and energy companies. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Sao Paulo, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Indigenous Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Sao Paulo, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A protester draws his bow in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo looks out from behind window blinds during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester faces off against a guard in front of Planalto Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester bites a fish caught from the lake in front of the Justice Palace, during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Protesters talk to congressman Candido Vaccarezza (R) during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An indigenous Indian takes part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The shadows of protesters are pictured during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indigenous Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Raoni Metuktire, a leader of the Brazilian indigenous ethnic Kayapo people, takes part in a demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A protester reacts after police used pepper spray on him during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer uses pepper spray on a protester during a demonstration by indigenous Indians against proposed constitutional amendment PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indians from various parts of Brazil take part in a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Sao Paulo, October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
