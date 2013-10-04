版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 4日 星期五 10:05 BJT

Gunfire on Capitol Hill

<p>CNN reporter Brian Todd stands on Capitol Hill, after a car chase ended in gun fire outside the Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

CNN reporter Brian Todd stands on Capitol Hill, after a car chase ended in gun fire outside the Capitol, Ocmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

CNN reporter Brian Todd stands on Capitol Hill, after a car chase ended in gun fire outside the Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
1 / 32
<p>U.S. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine speaks during a news conference about a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine speaks during a news conference about a shooting near the U.S. Capitol imore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine speaks during a news conference about a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
2 / 32
<p>U.S. Capitol Police officers mark bullet casings on the median of Constitution Avenue on Capitol Hill after a car chase ended in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

U.S. Capitol Police officers mark bullet casings on the median of Constitution Avenue on Capitol Hill aftermore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

U.S. Capitol Police officers mark bullet casings on the median of Constitution Avenue on Capitol Hill after a car chase ended in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
3 / 32
<p>Police officers investigate near the scene of a shooting incident close to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Police officers investigate near the scene of a shooting incident close to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Police officers investigate near the scene of a shooting incident close to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
4 / 32
<p>U.S.Capitol Police surround a car with their guns drawn at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street, northwest in this framegrab from Alhurra TV video taken just before a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alhurra/Handout</p>

U.S.Capitol Police surround a car with their guns drawn at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Streetmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

U.S.Capitol Police surround a car with their guns drawn at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street, northwest in this framegrab from Alhurra TV video taken just before a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Alhurra/Handout

Close
5 / 32
<p>A black Infiniti coupe is pictured after its involvement in police shootout on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A black Infiniti coupe is pictured after its involvement in police shootout on Capitol Hill in Washington, more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A black Infiniti coupe is pictured after its involvement in police shootout on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
6 / 32
<p>A journalist is prevented by police from accessing the site where a shooting took place (background) outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A journalist is prevented by police from accessing the site where a shooting took place (background) outsidmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A journalist is prevented by police from accessing the site where a shooting took place (background) outside the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 32
<p>Two U.S. Capitol Police cars sit damaged after colliding during a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Two U.S. Capitol Police cars sit damaged after colliding during a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Two U.S. Capitol Police cars sit damaged after colliding during a shooting in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
8 / 32
<p>A police officer photographs debris following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A police officer photographs debris following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 20more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A police officer photographs debris following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 32
<p>Police officers secure the scene of a shooting near the U.S. Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Police officers secure the scene of a shooting near the U.S. Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Police officers secure the scene of a shooting near the U.S. Capitol, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
10 / 32
<p>An FBI armed unit makes its way to the U.S. Capitol after a shooting in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

An FBI armed unit makes its way to the U.S. Capitol after a shooting in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

An FBI armed unit makes its way to the U.S. Capitol after a shooting in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
11 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase bemore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
12 / 32
<p>A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Octobmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A U.S. Capitol Police officer stands guard following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 32
<p>A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol bumore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
14 / 32
<p>Rescue personnel stand around a smashed U.S. Capitol Hill Police vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rescue personnel stand around a smashed U.S. Capitol Hill Police vehicle following a shooting near the U.S.more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Rescue personnel stand around a smashed U.S. Capitol Hill Police vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
15 / 32
<p>Secret Service agents in uniform lock down the North Lawn and entrances to the White House, after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Secret Service agents in uniform lock down the North Lawn and entrances to the White House, after reports omore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Secret Service agents in uniform lock down the North Lawn and entrances to the White House, after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
16 / 32
<p>U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Wamore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
17 / 32
<p>Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase bemore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 32
<p>Rescue personnel evacuate a person from a crashed vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rescue personnel evacuate a person from a crashed vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Wasmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Rescue personnel evacuate a person from a crashed vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
19 / 32
<p>Law enforcement vehicles converge on the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue outside the Hart U.S. Senate Office Building as seen from inside the lobby of the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Lawder</p>

Law enforcement vehicles converge on the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue outside the Hart U.S. Smore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Law enforcement vehicles converge on the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue outside the Hart U.S. Senate Office Building as seen from inside the lobby of the building on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/David Lawder

Close
20 / 32
<p>A United States Park Police officer with an automatic weapon secures the scene of a shooting in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

A United States Park Police officer with an automatic weapon secures the scene of a shooting in front of thmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A United States Park Police officer with an automatic weapon secures the scene of a shooting in front of the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
21 / 32
<p>Emergency personnel stand near a police car after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Emergency personnel stand near a police car after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Emergency personnel stand near a police car after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
22 / 32
<p>Tourists on a Segway tour watch law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Tourists on a Segway tour watch law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasurymore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Tourists on a Segway tour watch law enforcement officers secure an entrance to the White House and Treasury Department where a car chase began, ending in gunfire outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
23 / 32
<p>FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Octobmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
24 / 32
<p>A Secret Service agent in uniform is seen during a lockdown of the North Lawn and entrances to the White House after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A Secret Service agent in uniform is seen during a lockdown of the North Lawn and entrances to the White Homore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A Secret Service agent in uniform is seen during a lockdown of the North Lawn and entrances to the White House after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
25 / 32
<p>A smashed U.S. Capitol police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

A smashed U.S. Capitol police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capimore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A smashed U.S. Capitol police car sits at the scene of a shooting on Constitution Avenue near the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
26 / 32
<p>Police officers investigate at the scene of a shooting as they stand near a destroyed U.S. Capitol police car (R-Rear) on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Police officers investigate at the scene of a shooting as they stand near a destroyed U.S. Capitol police cmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Police officers investigate at the scene of a shooting as they stand near a destroyed U.S. Capitol police car (R-Rear) on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
27 / 32
<p>Police patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Police patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3more

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Police patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
28 / 32
<p>Rescue personnel place a wound person into an ambulance following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Rescue personnel place a wound person into an ambulance following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washimore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

Rescue personnel place a wound person into an ambulance following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
29 / 32
<p>A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol bumore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

A U.S. Capitol Police officer secures the area with tape after shots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington October 3, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Close
30 / 32
<p>U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. The Capitol was in lockdown on Thursday after gunshots were fired outside the building, injuring several people including a law enforcement officer, a Senate aide and a Capitol police officer said. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)</p>

U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Wmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

U.S. Capitol Police secure a perimeter around Capitol Hill following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. The Capitol was in lockdown on Thursday after gunshots were fired outside the building, injuring several people including a law enforcement officer, a Senate aide and a Capitol police officer said. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

Close
31 / 32
<p>FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Octobmore

2013年 10月 4日 星期五

FBI agents patrol the area after gunshots were fired outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Housing California's most dangerous

Housing California's most dangerous

下一个

Housing California's most dangerous

Housing California's most dangerous

Corcoran was the first prison in California with a separate facility built for housing some of the state's most dangerous prisoners. A look inside the prison...

2013年 10月 4日
Broken lives of Fukushima

Broken lives of Fukushima

Damir Sagolj, who covered the impact of the 2011 Sendai tsunami and the following Fukushima disaster returned to the region to document the lives of people who...

2013年 10月 3日
Defending native rights

Defending native rights

Indigenous Brazilians take part in protests to defend their territorial rights against government, agribusiness, mining and energy companies.

2013年 10月 3日
Pakistan's Hurt Locker

Pakistan's Hurt Locker

A look at the dangerous work of the members of Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit.

2013年 10月 3日

精选图集

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐