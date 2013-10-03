Housing California's most dangerous
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates Jontue Anderson (L) and Kareem Starks, part of Corcoran State Prison's general population, are shown in their cell at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Richard Heyer looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors enter Corcoran State Prison for a guided tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard walks near outdoor "cages" where prisoners from the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) spend limited time, during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A Corcoran State Prison guard describes homemade weapons during a media tour at the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A cell row is seen at the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) during a media tour at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard tower is shown at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates workout in the yard at Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour of the facility in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmate Brent Shelton looks on from inside his "outdoor cage", during a media tour in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A guard checks a cell in a "general population" block at the Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards talk in the yard near the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An inmate (C) is checked by guards after leaving a general population cell block, in Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates play handball in the exercise yard near the general population cell blocks at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Inmates lay on the ground as guards move into the exercise yard near a general population cell block when an alarm sounded, at Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Guards walk inside Corcoran State Prison, during a media tour in Corcoran, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A prison cell is shown in the Secure Housing Unit (SHU) at the Corcoran State Prison, California October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
