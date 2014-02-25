版本:
2014年 2月 25日 星期二

Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

A generalview shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A generalview shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

A picture depicting Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka as French Emperor Napoleon is seen in a his house in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A picture depicting Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka as French Emperor Napoleon is seen in a his house in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>A general view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A general view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man sits on a chair in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

A man walks past a bath tub in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man walks past a bath tub in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

A man checks the contents of a cupboard in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A man checks the contents of a cupboard in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>A clock in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

A clock in the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general 's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view from the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

<p>An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

2014年 2月 25日 星期二

An interior view shows the house of Ukraine's former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka in the village of Gorenichy outside Kiev February 24, 2014. People and journalists entered the former prosecutor general's house outside Kiev on Monday, a Reuters photographer said. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

