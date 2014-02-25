版本:
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

<p>A woman takes photos of a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. Fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was indicted for "mass murder" over the shooting of demonstrators as new leaders in Kiev seek urgent Western aid to make up for a loss of funding from Russia. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman takes photos of a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as a barricade, near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. Fugitive Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was indicted for "mass murder" over the shooting of demonstrators as new leaders in Kiev seek urgent Western aid to make up for a loss of funding from Russia. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton visits a memorial for victims of last week's clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. Ashton arrived in Kiev to discuss measures to shore up the ailing economy, which the finance ministry said needs urgent financial assistance to avoid default. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak</p>

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton visits a memorial for victims of last week's clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. Ashton arrived in Kiev to discuss measures to shore up the ailing economy, which the finance ministry said needs urgent financial assistance to avoid default. REUTERS/Viktor Gurniak

<p>Anti-Yanukovich protesters pose for a photograph next to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton's car after she arrived for a meeting with Acting President Oleksander Turchinov at the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-Yanukovich protesters pose for a photograph next to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton's car after she arrived for a meeting with Acting President Oleksander Turchinov at the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Anti-Yanukovich demonstrators guard a government building in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-Yanukovich demonstrators guard a government building in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>An anti-Yanukovich sticker is seen on a burnt truck near the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An anti-Yanukovich sticker is seen on a burnt truck near the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014.REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Anti-Yanukovich protesters stand guard in front of the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-Yanukovich protesters stand guard in front of the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Anti-Yanukovich protesters play soccer in front of the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Anti-Yanukovich protesters play soccer in front of the house of parliament in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>A carnation is placed by mourners onto a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A carnation is placed by mourners onto a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>People carry a cross during a religious service at the site of the recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People carry a cross during a religious service at the site of the recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A man attends a prayer at Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A man attends a prayer at Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man attends a prayer at Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Anti-Yanukovich protesters check the area from atop a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Anti-Yanukovich protesters check the area from atop a barricade in Kiev's Independence Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

A man mourns at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>People erect a cross during a religious service at the site of the recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People erect a cross during a religious service at the site of the recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>A woman poses for photos by a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as barricade near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A woman poses for photos by a "Wanted" notice for fugitive Ukrainian President Victor Yanukovich, plastered on the window of a car used as barricade near Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>An anti-Yanukovich protester sits atop a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-Yanukovich protester sits atop a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>An anti-Yanukovich protester sits atop a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An anti-Yanukovich protester sits atop a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A child runs by a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A child runs by a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A child runs by a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>A mourner is seen through a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A mourner is seen through a barricade in Kiev's Independent Square February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

<p>People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People mourn at the site where anti-Yanukovich protesters have been killed in recent clashes in Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>People lay flowers at the barricades in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People lay flowers at the barricades in memory of the victims of the recent clashes in central Kiev February 24, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

<p>Local riot police kneel as they apologize to Lviv residents for taking part in an operation against anti-government protesters in Kiev but said that they did not beat protesters, during a rally in central Lviv February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk</p>

Local riot police kneel as they apologize to Lviv residents for taking part in an operation against anti-government protesters in Kiev but said that they did not beat protesters, during a rally in central Lviv February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Roman Baluk

