Flowers in Kiev
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kmore
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. Ukraine's parliament voted to send fugitive President Viktor Yanukovich to be tried by the International Criminal Court for "serious crimes" committed during violent anti-government protests in which scores were killed. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man mourns during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square Fmore
A man mourns during a memorial ceremony for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A carnation is seen at a makeshift memorial atop a barricade made of vehicle tyres for those killed in recemore
A carnation is seen at a makeshift memorial atop a barricade made of vehicle tyres for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Squarmore
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Photos of some of those killed in recent violence are seen at a makeshift memorial in Kiev's Independence Smore
Photos of some of those killed in recent violence are seen at a makeshift memorial in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet lays a wreath at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violmore
Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Paet lays a wreath at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin
Military boots and flowers are seen at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev Femore
Military boots and flowers are seen at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kmore
A woman mourns before a makeshift memorial in front of a barricade for those killed in recent violence in Kiev's Independence Square February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A view of a paper installation depicting white pigeons at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent more
A view of a paper installation depicting white pigeons at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERmore
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTEmore
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERmore
A man mourns at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
An anti-Yanukokvich protester stands behind a shield as people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for thosmore
An anti-Yanukokvich protester stands behind a shield as people lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERmore
People mourn at a make-shift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A member of a self defence unit stands guard at the parliament building in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERSmore
A member of a self defence unit stands guard at the parliament building in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk past a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERmore
People walk past a makeshift memorial for those killed in recent violence in Kiev February 25, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
下一个
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house
People and journalists enter the house of Viktor Pshonka, former Ukraine prosecutor general.
Protests flare in Venezuela
Venezuela death toll rises as protests continue.
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees
Ukraine's new authorities issued an arrest warrant for mass murder against ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.
The rise and fall of Yanukovich
A look at the political life of now-deposed President Viktor Yanukovich.
精选图集
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.