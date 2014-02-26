版本:
中国
2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

<p>An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'TURMOIL IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PENNEY TURMOIL'</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'TURMOIL IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PENNEY TURMOIL'

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

<p>An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

2014年 2月 26日 星期三

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

