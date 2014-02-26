Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR
An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central Africamore
An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republimore
Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Rmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emore
An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb omore
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing distrimore
An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the more
A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Cenmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Repmore
An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui smore
A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central Africmore
A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'TURMOIL IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PENNEY TURMOIL'
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Rmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Rmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic camore
A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Rmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb omore
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Rmore
Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburbmore
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburbmore
Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui Janumore
An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
下一个
Flowers in Kiev
Memorials for the protesters killed in Ukraine.
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house
People and journalists enter the house of Viktor Pshonka, former Ukraine prosecutor general.
Protests flare in Venezuela
Venezuela death toll rises as protests continue.
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees
Ukraine's new authorities issued an arrest warrant for mass murder against ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.
精选图集
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.