2014年 2月 27日

Shortages in Syria

<p>Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout</p>

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout

1 / 20
<p>A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed</p>

A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

2 / 20
<p>A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi</p>

A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

3 / 20
<p>Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout</p>

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

4 / 20
<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

5 / 20
<p>Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

6 / 20
<p>Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

7 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salamore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

8 / 20
<p>A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

9 / 20
<p>A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

10 / 20
<p>People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Symore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

11 / 20
<p>A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

12 / 20
<p>A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

13 / 20
<p>A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

14 / 20
<p>People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout</p>

People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

15 / 20
<p>People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

16 / 20
<p>Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

17 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

18 / 20
<p>A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013.

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

19 / 20
<p>People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

20 / 20
