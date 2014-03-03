Inside the Russian military
Russian servicemen take part in an exercise to test a new mobile cable lift on a military training ground, more
Russian servicemen take part in an exercise to test a new mobile cable lift on a military training ground, about 15 km (9 miles) south of Vladikavkaz, in the Republic of North Ossetia, Russia November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
A column of Russian T-90 tanks takes part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTEmore
A column of Russian T-90 tanks takes part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admmore
Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russian servicemen remove felled trees, which were cut down to prevent new fire outbursts, outside the townmore
Russian servicemen remove felled trees, which were cut down to prevent new fire outbursts, outside the town of Lukhovitsy, some 110 km (68 miles) southeast of the capital Moscow, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th internatiomore
A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Soldiers run near a line of the Mikoyan MiG-31B supersonic interceptor aircrafts at the Kansk-Dalniy militamore
Soldiers run near a line of the Mikoyan MiG-31B supersonic interceptor aircrafts at the Kansk-Dalniy military airdrome outside the town of Kansk, some 210 km (130 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Russian army soldiers in winter camouflage go through training exercises at an altitude of 3,500 meters on more
Russian army soldiers in winter camouflage go through training exercises at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the slopes of Mount Elbrus in Russia's Caucasus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir more
Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian sailors help moor the the destroyer USS Fitzgerald after arriving in the far eastern port of Vladivmore
Russian sailors help moor the the destroyer USS Fitzgerald after arriving in the far eastern port of Vladivostok October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Russian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the forces' annual holiday in the southern city ofmore
Russian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the forces' annual holiday in the southern city of Stavropol August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Kornmore
Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Russian armoured personnel carrier manoeuvres during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Squaremore
A Russian armoured personnel carrier manoeuvres during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow April 26, 2011. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian soldiers from 34th motorized infantry mountain brigade, 58th Army, prepare to evacuate a fellow solmore
Russian soldiers from 34th motorized infantry mountain brigade, 58th Army, prepare to evacuate a fellow soldier acting as an injured person during a drill at the Darial range outside Russia's city of Vladikavkaz, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Russian servicemen jump from a tank as they take part in war games held by units of North Caucasus militarymore
Russian servicemen jump from a tank as they take part in war games held by units of North Caucasus military district at a firing ground near the settlement of Tarskoye, about 20 km (12 miles) east of Russia's city of Vladikavkaz March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Rusmore
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Cadets of General Alexei Yermolov Cossack School, a comprehensive military institution named after the 19thmore
Cadets of General Alexei Yermolov Cossack School, a comprehensive military institution named after the 19th century Russian general, take part in a drill in a snow-filled forest in Russia's southern city of Stavropol February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A Russian warship takes part in a show to celebrate Navy Day in the far eastern city of Vladivostok July 26more
A Russian warship takes part in a show to celebrate Navy Day in the far eastern city of Vladivostok July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Military planes fly over Red Square in Moscow during the Victory Day celebration, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mikmore
Military planes fly over Red Square in Moscow during the Victory Day celebration, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Techmore
A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President more
A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
A couple kiss in front of a Russian military ship during the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petmore
A couple kiss in front of a Russian military ship during the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
The crew of Russia's Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Samara line up on its deck during a navalmore
The crew of Russia's Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Samara line up on its deck during a naval parade rehearsal at the harbor of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training marcmore
Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Soldiers in historical uniforms take part in a military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 200more
Soldiers in historical uniforms take part in a military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
下一个
South Sudan on the brink
Despite ceasefire deals and negotiations, the threat of civil war still looms in the world's newest state.
Mass prayer in Jerusalem
Hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews hold a mass prayer in protest against a bill meant to slash military exemptions granted to seminary students.
Carnival kicks off
Block parties and last-minute float preparations mark the beginning of Carnival in Brazil.
The Opera Ball in Vienna
The traditional ball is opened by the Austrian president and features the Vienna Philharmonic and State Ballet before the 144 debutants and debutantes lead into...
精选图集
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.