Inside the Russian military

<p>Russian servicemen take part in an exercise to test a new mobile cable lift on a military training ground, about 15 km (9 miles) south of Vladikavkaz, in the Republic of North Ossetia, Russia November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev</p>

2014年 3月 4日 星期二

Russian servicemen take part in an exercise to test a new mobile cable lift on a military training ground, about 15 km (9 miles) south of Vladikavkaz, in the Republic of North Ossetia, Russia November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

<p>A column of Russian T-90 tanks takes part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A column of Russian T-90 tanks takes part in the Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square May 9, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Sailors and workers attend a ceremony launching the "Novorossiysk", a diesel-electric submarine, at the Admiralteiiskiye Shipyard in St. Petersburg, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Russian servicemen remove felled trees, which were cut down to prevent new fire outbursts, outside the town of Lukhovitsy, some 110 km (68 miles) southeast of the capital Moscow, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russian servicemen remove felled trees, which were cut down to prevent new fire outbursts, outside the town of Lukhovitsy, some 110 km (68 miles) southeast of the capital Moscow, August 6, 2010. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A Russian "TOS-1 Buratino" multiple rocket launcher fires during the "Russia Arms Expo 2013" 9th international exhibition of arms, military equipment and ammunition, in the Urals city of Nizhny Tagil, Russia September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Soldiers run near a line of the Mikoyan MiG-31B supersonic interceptor aircrafts at the Kansk-Dalniy military airdrome outside the town of Kansk, some 210 km (130 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Soldiers run near a line of the Mikoyan MiG-31B supersonic interceptor aircrafts at the Kansk-Dalniy military airdrome outside the town of Kansk, some 210 km (130 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Russian army soldiers in winter camouflage go through training exercises at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the slopes of Mount Elbrus in Russia's Caucasus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev</p>

Russian army soldiers in winter camouflage go through training exercises at an altitude of 3,500 meters on the slopes of Mount Elbrus in Russia's Caucasus January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

<p>Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

Servicemen take part in the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>Russian sailors help moor the the destroyer USS Fitzgerald after arriving in the far eastern port of Vladivostok October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

Russian sailors help moor the the destroyer USS Fitzgerald after arriving in the far eastern port of Vladivostok October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>Russian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the forces' annual holiday in the southern city of Stavropol August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Russian paratroopers perform during celebrations marking the forces' annual holiday in the southern city of Stavropol August 2, 2009. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Servicemen attend a drill near the southern Russian city of Stavropol October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A Russian armoured personnel carrier manoeuvres during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow April 26, 2011. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

A Russian armoured personnel carrier manoeuvres during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow April 26, 2011. Russia celebrates the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian soldiers from 34th motorized infantry mountain brigade, 58th Army, prepare to evacuate a fellow soldier acting as an injured person during a drill at the Darial range outside Russia's city of Vladikavkaz, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev</p>

Russian soldiers from 34th motorized infantry mountain brigade, 58th Army, prepare to evacuate a fellow soldier acting as an injured person during a drill at the Darial range outside Russia's city of Vladikavkaz, July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

<p>Russian servicemen jump from a tank as they take part in war games held by units of North Caucasus military district at a firing ground near the settlement of Tarskoye, about 20 km (12 miles) east of Russia's city of Vladikavkaz March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev</p>

Russian servicemen jump from a tank as they take part in war games held by units of North Caucasus military district at a firing ground near the settlement of Tarskoye, about 20 km (12 miles) east of Russia's city of Vladikavkaz March 2, 2010. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

<p>Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School test their helmets before a parachute jump outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Cadets of General Alexei Yermolov Cossack School, a comprehensive military institution named after the 19th century Russian general, take part in a drill in a snow-filled forest in Russia's southern city of Stavropol February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Cadets of General Alexei Yermolov Cossack School, a comprehensive military institution named after the 19th century Russian general, take part in a drill in a snow-filled forest in Russia's southern city of Stavropol February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>A Russian warship takes part in a show to celebrate Navy Day in the far eastern city of Vladivostok July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

A Russian warship takes part in a show to celebrate Navy Day in the far eastern city of Vladivostok July 26, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>Military planes fly over Red Square in Moscow during the Victory Day celebration, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky</p>

Military planes fly over Red Square in Moscow during the Victory Day celebration, May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky

<p>A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

A military vessel is seen during the joint war games Zapad-2013 (West-2013), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at the Khmelevka range on Russia's Baltic Sea in the Kaliningrad Region, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

<p>A couple kiss in front of a Russian military ship during the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A couple kiss in front of a Russian military ship during the International Maritime Defence Show in St. Petersburg June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>The crew of Russia's Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Samara line up on its deck during a naval parade rehearsal at the harbor of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

The crew of Russia's Akula-class nuclear-powered attack submarine Samara line up on its deck during a naval parade rehearsal at the harbor of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School lodge at a training base, the terminal point of their training march, near the southern Russian city of Stavropol March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

<p>Soldiers in historical uniforms take part in a military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Soldiers in historical uniforms take part in a military parade in the Red Square in Moscow, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

