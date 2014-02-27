版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 11:10 BJT

Protests and a funeral in Venezuela

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

