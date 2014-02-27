Protests and a funeral in Venezuela
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barmore
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade with a non-functional tank during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protemore
Carmen Gonzalez touches the dried blood of her son Jimmy Vargas at the spot where he was injured at a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cmore
Carmen Gonzalez cries during the funeral of her son Jimmy Vargas, a student who died at a protest, in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during hmore
Relatives and mourners stand around the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died in a a protest, during his funeral in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's govermore
Opposition demonstrators wearing carnival masks take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barmore
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, through a barricade during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Februmore
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopmore
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado watches as Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wave a Venezuelan flag during a protest in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's gmore
Demonstrators roll tires to build a barricade and block a bridge during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests againmore
A demonstrator stands guard with a rudimentary mortar in front of a burning barricade during protests against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's govmore
An opposition demonstrator ties up a cable to build a barricade during protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's governmmore
An opposition demonstrator walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldmore
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (C) and Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Februmore
A resident walks through a barricade in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal,more
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal,more
Opposition demonstrators take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally more
A national guard is pictured with flowers placed by opposition demonstrators in her uniform during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of nationmore
Opposition demonstrators lay flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot omore
Flowers with the names of the victims of recent violence are laid by opposition demonstrators at the foot of national guards during a rally in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition lemore
Opposition deputy Maria Corina Machado (hand on chest) and Lilian Tintori (C), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, take part in a women's rally against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcmore
A man walks past a barricade in San Cristobal, southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
下一个
Gay marriage in America
A new survey finds that over half of Americans now support the idea of gay marriage.
Shortages in Syria
In Syria, even the bare necessities of food, water and fuel are hard to come by as the conflict worsens.
Earth at night
Night images of our planet from space.
Stampede in Crimea
Thousands of ethnic Russians, who form the majority in Ukraine's Crimea region, demonstrate for independence for the peninsula that hosts part of Moscow's Black...
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.