版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 27日 星期四 11:25 BJT

Children and the Pope

<p>Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square more

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
1 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square amore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
2 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccarmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
3 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
4 / 25
<p>Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
5 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. Rmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
6 / 25
<p>Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in more

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
7 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
8 / 25
<p>A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonsmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
9 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at tmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome Decemmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese ofmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
12 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institumore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
13 / 25
<p>Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatimore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
14 / 25
<p>Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers omore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
15 / 25
<p>Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Novembemore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
16 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican Novmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Close
17 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square more

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
19 / 25
<p>Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 25
<p>Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square more

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
22 / 25
<p>Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTEmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
23 / 25
<p>Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural massmore

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
24 / 25
<p>A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1more

2014年 2月 27日 星期四

A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Earth at night

Earth at night

下一个

Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

2014年 2月 27日
When animals attack

When animals attack

Rare images of animals on the offense.

2014年 2月 26日
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

A look at meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

2014年 2月 25日
Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour: The art of moving

Parkour, or "the art of moving", involves moving from one point to another as efficiently and quickly as possible while overcoming obstacles using mainly the...

2014年 2月 25日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐