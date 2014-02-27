Children and the Pope
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square more
Pope Francis blesses a baby as he leaves at the end of his Wednesday general audience in St Peter's square at the Vatican May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square amore
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccarmore
Pope Francis blesses a baby at the end of a mass during his pastoral visit to "Saints Elisabetta and Zaccaria" Parish in Rome May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTEmore
Pope Francis kisses a child during a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatmore
Pope Francis embraces a child as he arrives to lead the general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. Rmore
Pope Francis waves at the end of a canonization mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in more
Pope Francis exchanges his skull cap with a child during his pastoral visit at the Saint Tommaso parish in the outskirts of Rome February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonsmore
A child reacts as she falls as Pope Francis talks to the faithful during a visit to the Church of St Alfonso Maria dei Liguori in the outskirts of Rome January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at tmore
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to conduct his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome Decemmore
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives for a visit at the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital in Rome December 21, 2013. REUTERSAlessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese ofmore
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to leads the opening of the Pastoral Convention of the Diocese of Rome at the Vatican June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institumore
Pope Francis kisses a child during an audience with children, assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute, in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatimore
Pope Francis greets a child as he arrives for his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers omore
Pope Francis has his skull cap removed by a child during an audience with children assisted by volunteers of Santa Marta institute in Paul VI hall at the Vatican December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Novembemore
Pope Francis greets a child before his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square at the Vatican November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican Novmore
Pope Francis kisses a child after his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square more
Pope Francis waves at a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican November 6, 2013. REUTERS/ Tony Gentile
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticmore
Pope Francis blesses a child as he arrives to lead the weekly audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square atmore
Pope Francis kisses a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square more
Pope Francis waves to a child as he arrives to lead his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTEmore
Pope Francis kisses a child at the end of a mass in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural massmore
Pope Francis leans out to touch a child's head as he arrives in Saint Peter's Square for his inaugural mass at the Vatican, March 19, 2013.REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 1more
A child hugs Pope Francis during his Wednesday general audience at San Peter's square at the Vatican, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
