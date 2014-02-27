New limb, new life in Syria

Abu Mazen, a 40 year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on prosthetic legs at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 25, 2014. The center produces prostheses from different materials, including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer the devices to people who have lost their limbs during the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh