New limb, new life in Syria
Abu Mazen, a 40 year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bamore
Abu Mazen, a 40 year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on prosthetic legs at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 25, 2014. The center produces prostheses from different materials, including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer the devices to people who have lost their limbs during the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prosthesis are seen in a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bamore
Prosthesis are seen in a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A man works on making a prosthetic device at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhoomore
A man works on making a prosthetic device at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Eyad (R), a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar almore
Eyad (R), a 12 year-old boy who lost his arm during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, tries on a prosthetic arm at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prosthetic devices are pictured at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damasmore
Prosthetic devices are pictured at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTEmore
A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2more
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers use a water barrel to make prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 2more
Workers use a water barrel to make prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REmore
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A prosthetic foot is pictured near a man with an amputated leg as he gestures while waiting to be fitted wimore
A prosthetic foot is pictured near a man with an amputated leg as he gestures while waiting to be fitted with a prosthesis at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2more
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker adjusts a prosthetic hand at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damore
A worker adjusts a prosthetic hand at Duma Charity Foundation for Prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a workshop in themore
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker takes measurements before helping Abed al-Hadi (L), a 22-year-old man who lost both his legs durinmore
A worker takes measurements before helping Abed al-Hadi (L), a 22-year-old man who lost both his legs during shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, try on prosthetic legs at Duma charity foundation for prosthesis in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A patient tries on a prosthetic leg as another disabled patient (L) watches at a workshop in the Duma neighmore
A patient tries on a prosthetic leg as another disabled patient (L) watches at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascumore
A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
下一个
Children and the Pope
Pope Francis greeting children.
Protests and a funeral in Venezuela
Violence in Venezuela has killed at least 13 people and urged politicians to take the lead in calming the nation's worst unrest in a decade.
Gay marriage in America
A new survey finds that over half of Americans now support the idea of gay marriage.
Shortages in Syria
In Syria, even the bare necessities of food, water and fuel are hard to come by as the conflict worsens.
精选图集
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.