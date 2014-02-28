Crimea divided
Armed men stand guard at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratnermore
Armed men stand guard at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man stands next to a monument, with a Soviet-made tank at the top, near the Crimean parliament building imore
A man stands next to a monument, with a Soviet-made tank at the top, near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the airport in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the airport in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
An armed Ukrainian border guard looks out of a window as the base is surrounded by armed Russian navy servimore
An armed Ukrainian border guard looks out of a window as the base is surrounded by armed Russian navy servicemen in Balaclava, in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men stand guard at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bmore
Armed men stand guard at the entrance to Belbek Airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Cossacks attend a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvilimore
Cossacks attend a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armed men patrol at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Armed men patrol at the Simferopol airport in the Crimea region February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man hold a Soviet era military flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. Rmore
A man hold a Soviet era military flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People shout slogans during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzmore
People shout slogans during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march with Russian flags during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERmore
People march with Russian flags during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People march under a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014more
People march under a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People remove a Ukrainian flag to replace it with a Russian one in front of the mayor's office during a promore
People remove a Ukrainian flag to replace it with a Russian one in front of the mayor's office during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Russian flag is raised next to a Crimean flag on top of the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Femore
A Russian flag is raised next to a Crimean flag on top of the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man gestures during a pro-Russian rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 2more
A man gestures during a pro-Russian rally outside the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People carry a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REmore
People carry a giant Russian flag during a pro-Russian rally in Simferopol, Crimea, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at ralliesmore
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ethnic Russian Ukrainian holds a Russian flag as Crimean Tatars rally near the Crimean parliament buildimore
An ethnic Russian Ukrainian holds a Russian flag as Crimean Tatars rally near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian police try and separate ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars (R) during rallies near the Crimean pamore
Ukrainian police try and separate ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars (R) during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at ralliesmore
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnimore
A man receives medical treatment after he was injured in a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February more
Crimean Tatars hold their flag during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians andmore
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2more
Crimean Tatars hold flags during rallies near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simore
People attend rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
