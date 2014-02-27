版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 2月 28日 星期五 02:40 BJT

Captain returns to Costa Concordia

<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner (pictured at rear), boards a ferry as he leaves Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. Schettino, went back on board for the first time since the huge cruise liner sank with the loss of 32 lives just over two years ago, accompanied experts investigating the capsize. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner (pictured at rear), boards a ferry as more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner (pictured at rear), boards a ferry as he leaves Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. Schettino, went back on board for the first time since the huge cruise liner sank with the loss of 32 lives just over two years ago, accompanied experts investigating the capsize. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 14
<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, speaks to reporters after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
3 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
4 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 14
<p>Captain Francesco Schettino gestures as he stands on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Captain Francesco Schettino gestures as he stands on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbourmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Captain Francesco Schettino gestures as he stands on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
6 / 14
<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, gestures after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, gestures after going back on board the cruise linemore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, gestures after going back on board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 14
<p>Workers are pictured on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Workers are pictured on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Amore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Workers are pictured on the Costa Concordia cruise liner at the Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
8 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
9 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 14
<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, adjusts his helmet as he waits to board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, adjusts his helmet as he waits to board the cruisemore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia, adjusts his helmet as he waits to board the cruise liner at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
11 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 14
<p>Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, arrives at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, arrives at Giglio harbour February 27more

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, arrives at Giglio harbour February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 14
<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

2014年 2月 28日 星期五

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbour February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

下一个

North Korea's missiles

North Korea's missiles

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

2014年 2月 28日
New limb, new life in Syria

New limb, new life in Syria

Resourceful Syrians salvage material to make prostheses for people who have lost limbs in the brutal civil war.

2014年 2月 27日
Children and the Pope

Children and the Pope

Pope Francis greeting children.

2014年 2月 27日
Protests and a funeral in Venezuela

Protests and a funeral in Venezuela

Violence in Venezuela has killed at least 13 people and urged politicians to take the lead in calming the nation's worst unrest in a decade.

2014年 2月 27日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐